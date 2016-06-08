10 dazzling bathrooms of black, white and gold

Which colour combination, in your opinion, is perfect for the bathroom? Bearing in mind that the bathroom is where we cleanse (among other things), a lot of us opt for crisp-white tones to mimic how squeaky clean we scrub ourselves in our bath/showers. Others go for more cheerful hues, such as lime green or lilacs.

But what about going in another direction by bringing in a striking combination of black, white, and gold? These three tones complement and contrast each other most perfectly, and as we’re seeing more and more golden fixtures in bathrooms these days, it is a colour palette that is becoming increasingly possible and popular.

Let’s indulge ourselves in some glamorous opulence by viewing 10 bathrooms that make strikingly use of this unique colour combination.