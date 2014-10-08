Museum design: Cheops eco-house

The Pyramid of Cheops (also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza) is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only one to remain largely intact. This awe inspiring building is even more impressive when you consider that this monument was built over 4000 years ago. But, however immortal this pyramid may seem, this extremely robust structure is slowly crumbling. Many solutions have been proposed in order to help preserve this monument. Today we will showcase one of the more special proposals, a self-sufficient house, and 'museum of human behaviour', which has been designed by the famous Spanish architect Luis de Garrido, who also designed the home of football star Lionel Messi. Luis de Garrido proposes to build a high-tech construction that is perfectly integrated into nature, which will sit atop the pyramid and can be removed without a trace of ever being there. The construction will be a fully functioning home, as well as a musuem for visitors. There is little to be displayed in the museum, only multimedia equipment and a continuous connection to the internet is needed. Cheops eco-house will have zero energy consumption and create no waste or emissions. The construction will also be completely self sufficient in energy, water and food, with a small garden to feed the occupants.