Funky bedroom ideas

A dramatic piece of art is a great way to create funky bedroom design. This piece of art does just that. The very large piece is used behind the bed and serves as a sort of headboard for the bed. The art is modern, industrial, and very funky in itself. The majority of the art uses black and white, and then there are parts of bold colours of yellow, blue and magenta. Traveling all the way up to the ceiling, this art even makes the room look bigger. The rest of the room is dressed in white and neutral colours as not to take away from the painting. The end result is an in your face piece of art work that brings so much character and funky style into this bedroom.