Ten rustic kitchens

Rustic style denotes a look commonly associated with the country; with the simple, everyday characteristics of country life. This look does not have be unsophisticated; after all, simplicity and elegance go hand in hand. Rustic styles of architecture and furniture began to be popular in the early and middle 20th century, perhaps as a rejection of increased reliance on industrial, factory methods. This is a look that aims to fit into a natural or historical environment. Often, it relies on the use of natural building materials and rough, handmade items and furniture.

Rustic style is perhaps best known for its emotional impact. Its old-time characteristics convey a nostalgic, warm feeling, perfect for creating a welcoming and comfortable home. Because of its inviting qualities, this is a style that works quite well in the kitchen, the room in the home that everyone seems to gravitate toward. Although there is certainly a trend toward colourful kitchens with metal surfaces, simple and rustic kitchens especially tend to conquer our hearts. What makes them so special? Rustic kitchens always have something unpretentious, cosy and natural about them. Nostalgia, country house charm and modernity meet here and give the room an impressive character. In this ideabook, we will show you how this look works in the projects of some of our experts.