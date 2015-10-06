9 sensational wooden gazebos

A gazebo can create the perfect social setting in a home's garden. It has the potential to be the wow factor of a yard, setting a harmonious scene for gatherings with friends and family or just a focal point that highlights a lovely space.

Wooden gazebos come in many styles to match any backyard setting. Whether it be elegant, eclectic, traditional or modern, a gazebo will enhance its surroundings. These gorgeous examples are sure to inspire anyone who's hoping to improve their home and garden.