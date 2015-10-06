Boudoir bedrooms

Lighting can make or break a room and it certainly has transformed this room into a spectacular space. The chandelier here is a major wow factor. It is the attention grabbing, focal point of the room and it certainly does not disappoint. It is extra large, and created with what looks like hundreds of small lights. What makes this look even better is the wall of mirrors behind the bed. The mirrors are many pieces of square and rectangle cut outs. The light from the chandelier reflects off this wall of mirrors to create more light and a grander look. Finally, the extra large bed and the furry rug add to the boudoir look of this room.