10 enlightening ways to cheer up a small windowless bathroom

Those of us who do not get to design and build our own houses (which is nearly all of us) must make do with what we can find and afford. And sometimes that fabulous house with the amazing terrace and beautiful garden has one or two drawbacks – like a small, windowless bathroom that puts a dark and boring spin on bath time.

The great news is that you do not need a window to add character and interest to that tiny bathroom. You just need some creativity – or a homify article, such as this one…