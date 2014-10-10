homify 360°: Villa Libera, Italy

Finally we arrive at the interior of the home. Here Villa Libera reveals its new motif, timelessly elegant but also modern The designers have called this interior design a new mood liberty , reinterpreting the architectural movement in a contemporary way.

The house reveals a theme of a contrasting colour palette in which a comparison between the dark floor and the white walls are evident. In this entrance the owners opted for a lavish chandelier that gives an immediate impression of opulence when first entering the villa.