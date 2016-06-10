​9 inspiring ways to use mirrors to make your home feel bigger

Although most of us have no trouble picking out a spot for that mirror, most of us also don’t know that a mirror can be so much more than a piece of décor. If placed correctly, that mirror that you pose in front of can also reflect light and imitate angles of your house, meaning it can make your interiors look much more open and spacious.

Yes, the mirror is a far more versatile furniture piece than you thought! And to aid us in our quest for visual spaciousness, we have collected these 9 tips to help you make magic with mirrors.