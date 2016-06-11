Easy ways to keep your home a clean place to live in

Life is not just about living in a stylishly decorated house with beautiful furniture and striking decorative pieces – that elegant house doesn't do much for your image if it’s dirty and untidy. And once busy children are added to the mix, it becomes a near impossible task to keep that house looking spick and span.
But help is here in the form of another homify article, which brings only good news. And today’s blessed information is the following: if you keep up on the smaller tasks, the overall feel of your home will seem much cleaner and organised with the minimum amount of effort.
Thus, it’s the small, simple cleaning tasks that we want to focus on today. So, let’s get right to it!
When tackling that house on your quest for a sparkling clean and neat environment, one of the best steps to take is to start with a clean slate.
What does this mean for you? Going through cupboards, cabinets, closets and drawers, and picking out all items that you either never use, or don’t use on a daily basis. This is especially helpful for the more functional rooms in your house, like the bathroom and laundry room.
Take this kitchen above as an example: its light colour scheme and linear design makes for a truly stunning space, enhanced that much more by the fact that there’s no clutter to speak of.
So, opt for kitchen organisation systems in all of your drawers/cabinets so that everything, regardless of size, is neatly packed away. Leave those countertops clean and open for when it’s time to prepare meals or entertain your guests.
Hotels use ingenious steps to make us feel welcome and comfortable. And one of the ways in which they achieve this is by offering us environments (particularly bathrooms) with bright light and neatly arranged spaces. So, why not do the same in your own bathroom?
Don’t just leave that bathroom space as is after every use. The following steps can make a huge difference to keep it neat, clean and tidy:
• Lay or roll up towels (this always lends a fancy look).
• Keep windows open for some fresh circulation.
• Wipe down sinks, toilets, and faucets after every use.
• Opt for a bath mat to take care of spilled water on the floor.
• Do a weekly cleaning of your bathroom mirror(s).
Don’t forget to scope out our unique collection of bathroom designers here on homify.
Storage systems and de-cluttering secrets abound all over the Internet, particularly here on homify, from simple DIY steps that you can tackle yourself over a weekend, to bigger (more costly) systems that will rely a bit more on your time and budget.
However, stores such as IKEA are fabulous at catering for systems like storage compartments and closets, and you are definitely bound to find a solution that fits in with both your wallet and level of experience.
However, to get you started on your DIY quest for a less cluttered closet, click through to The Rules Of A Great Wardrobe Makeover.
It turns out our mothers were right – we do need to put stuff back in their place after use. Why don’t you start with your bedroom and living room?
Take a few seconds to fold up those blankets and throws, as well as puff up the pillows and cushions, and put them back where they belong. This should become a habit, which will definitely make the entirety of your home more organised and neat.
But this also extends to other rooms and chores, like taking plates and mugs back to the kitchen after eating, hanging up towels after drying, etc.
After all, it’s the small things that count.
Whether it be for books, keepsakes or storage, we are in love with creative shelving. Turning your shelves into a creative and decorative feature in your home will inspire you to use them more appropriately.
Stack your book collection into a decorative/display feature, such as colour coordination. Or use wallpaper/paint to add an artistic backing to your shelves.
Just remember to place those books and other items back on the shelves where they belong after use!
We all know that white is best avoided, as it greatly emphasises stains and dirt. But perhaps this is just what you need to keep you on top of your cleaning game. It may seem like a foolish idea, but we guarantee that you will become a more careful homeowner once your surroundings are more prone to showing off dirt.
In addition, white makes for a beautiful canvas for additional colours and patterns, allowing you to easily change up your décor while the overall palette remains clean and neutral (such as opting for warm tones in your scatter cushions and throws in winter, and changing them back to cool colours once spring approaches).
Remember: regardless of season, a clean home is a year-round project, and with the right attitude and dedication, a clean and neat home can be just a few simple steps away.