Open kitchen plan: House interior tips

Today on homify we take a look at an immaculately presented property that cleverly combines both the original features of a small detached Victorian house with a newer sophisticated and modern interior. The team at Concept Eight Architects were able to successfully reduce the house down to three walls, thus allowing for the original dark cellular internal spaces to open up and filter in an abundance of fresh natural light.
In addition to the interiors, the house itself was enlarged by means of an annexation, which handsomely ties in the garden with the new open-plan kitchen and dining area. The original property had no connection to the garden so this welcome addition brought back new life to the previously underestimated exterior. Full scale sliding doors leading to an outdoor barbecue area encourage the occupants of this wonderfully presented home to utilise this space to its full potential.
Let's take a look around…
Victorian homes in England were traditionally built in brick with slate roofs, modest decoration and stone details. In Victorian times these houses were often very small and built in very cramped conditions due to population growth from the 19th century Industrial Revolution. Luckily, nowadays, many of these homes are being reinterpreted and redeveloped to their full potential and glory, being maximised to accommodate those wanting a new and simpler modern lifestyle but with all the character.
This five bedroom detached residence with period charm is a fantastic example, showcasing how with the right craftsmanship and attention to detail these period homes can become masterpieces. The flush-white window frames against the neutral colour of the wall, together with the exposed bricks, tie in together unanimously to give off the perfect statement.
Painting the door a cobalt blue colour gives the home an inviting personality as it stands out from the other houses on the street. The addition of two symmetrical conifers placed smartly next to the entrance eludes a warm and sophisticated welcome to any visitor coming though.
The small overhead porch above the door is a lovely detail that adds a touch of charm and charisma without being overly boisterous.
The wonderful outdoor entertaining and al fresco area has been cleverly realised with the addition of a new ground slab. With this addition, the architects were then able to simply resurface the concrete with weatherproof tiles to create an underestimated yet stylish environment.
Together with the rear's minimal and easy to maintain landscaping, it ensures that the residents can relax and enjoy this new extension without worrying too much about gardening and upkeep.
When opened, the large sliding doors combine the open-plan kitchen and dining extension with the outdoor barbecue and entertaining area. Perfect for those warm sunny days, this gives the residents flexibility in choosing how they want to live and allows the house to increase in size when required.
What's also beneficial about this specific extension is that it allows an abundance of natural light to filter in throughout the entire home.
A designer kitchen with an exposed Manhattan-style brick wall tastefully complements the original brickwork features of the Victorian property's exterior.
Bar stools, complete with a large clean-cut kitchen island, ensure that the kitchen area is being used optimally and for every occasion. The clear winner in this part of the house are the sliding doors that are ideal when entertaining guests sitting outside.
Picture perfect! Not only are the large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in the extension functional and stylish but they provide the owners with the best opportunity to fully appreciate the garden and nature at the back of the house.
Even during the cooler months the house will still feel fresh and large due to the versatility of this wonderful design. The skylight in the ceiling only strengthens the relationship between the interior and exterior of the house.
Modern touches, such as the addition of these oval mirrors and free-standing basins, are great features that show how the interior has been optimised for present day living.
The detailed stonework wall and marble black flooring combine together nicely, oozing a sophisticated yet casual look.
The heightened ceilings of the house increase the living standards within and form a mix of traditional and contemporary spaces. The choice of colours throughout the interior complement well against the period furniture pieces and vintage mirrors.
A refined stately yellow lounge in the centre provides perfect solitude for those wanting to rest and read a book by the fireplace. The room would not be complete without the restored carpentry work of the parquet flooring.
Every home needs a warm and inviting entrance and this one surely sets the standards. The brilliant white finishing of the door frames and timber balustrades, alongside the stained-glass window panels of the front door, create a calming environment and great first impression.
The complex geometric pattern of the parquet floor becomes the feature in this space and the overall impression is of a house with a subtle yet grand character.
One of the complexities when renovating, refurbishing or adding an extension to any home is to make sure that the entirety of the project and design is uniform and consistent with the pre-existing structure. It's imperative to avoid detracting too much away from the previous character and charm of the house.
This picture perfect home is a fantastic example of how reinvention of a period property into the present day can work effortlessly, with charm and a new fresh appeal.
