Open kitchen plan: House interior tips

Today on homify we take a look at an immaculately presented property that cleverly combines both the original features of a small detached Victorian house with a newer sophisticated and modern interior. The team at Concept Eight Architects were able to successfully reduce the house down to three walls, thus allowing for the original dark cellular internal spaces to open up and filter in an abundance of fresh natural light.

In addition to the interiors, the house itself was enlarged by means of an annexation, which handsomely ties in the garden with the new open-plan kitchen and dining area. The original property had no connection to the garden so this welcome addition brought back new life to the previously underestimated exterior. Full scale sliding doors leading to an outdoor barbecue area encourage the occupants of this wonderfully presented home to utilise this space to its full potential.

Let's take a look around…