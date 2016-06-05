Top 5 Projects of the Week: Spectacular Small Balconies to Wonderful White Interiors!

It's that time again, where we all sit down and revel in the most amazing projects that we have featured this week. To say we've seen some incredible ideas would be an understatement, but if you missed any of them, we have a great roundup for you here!
Chosen by you guys, these are the Ideabooks that have inspired you the most, so sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour and see if we included your favourite articles. Ready? Then let's get to it!
If you have a small balcony but want to put it to great use as valuable extra space in your home, don't go anywhere. We have some great ways for you to get the most out of even the smallest of spaces and all it will take is some clever thinking or creative decorating.
Take a look here and see if any of our suggestions are just the ticket for creating a beautiful balcony at your house and remember, this is only a guide. If you have some super thoughts of your own, share them with us at the end!
A tired bathroom can be one of the most depressing sights in your home as, no matter how much you clean it or add in some funky accessories, you'll just never like it as much as you want to. Don't fret that it's time for a total overhaul as we have some amazing DIY upgrades here that you can do and, in no time at all, you'll have the feel of a new bathroom with none of the expense or hassle.
The words DIY and fun don't always go hand-in-hand but today we're injecting a little whimsy and enjoyment into your home improvement endeavours as we've found some super cool, easy and quick to complete mini-projects that you'll love to have a go at this weekend. Never printed your own cushions? You're about to! Always wanted to make pallet furniture? Give it a go!
Take a look at our favourite small DIY projects here and see which you might like to complete and, best of all, you can get the whole family involved.
With a classic 1920s frontage, you would be forgiven for thinking that this house wouldn't hold any surprises, inside or at the back, but oh how wrong you would be. In fact, it has been transformed so dramatically, that you will be totally shocked!
Originally a three bedroom and one bathroom property, the house has been transformed into a five bed, three bath luxury home, complete with usable basement. The original garage was kept and converted into a self-contained motorbike zone, while the basement has become an amazing gymnasium and wine cellar. Take a look at the whole transformation here.
White seems to be a colour that strikes fear into the hearts of homeowners everywhere but even a busy family home can make it work, if you use it in the right way. Don't think that it has to be synonymous with minimalism or sterile environments as it can be a great accent colour. We found some wonderful ways to bring a little light decoration into your home here, so whether you opt for hidden storage or crisp bedding, come to the light side guys, we promise you won't regret it!
We can't wait to see what makes the Top 5 next week, so we'll see you then!