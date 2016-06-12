Garden designs for modern homes

The days where a ‘garden’ meant nothing more than a piece of lawn with some flower beds, identical to the next-door neighbour’s, are long gone. Gardens these days can reflect current trends and styles as easily as any interior space, especially when it comes to modern design.

But just what does make a modern garden? If we were planning on designing our own modern garden at home, where would we start and what elements would we include?

How about some clean lines, a harmonious link with your modern house’s facade, a relaxed atmosphere, and decent amount of character and personality?

But let’s take a look at these seven examples for some more clarity…