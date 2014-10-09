Stickers in the kitchen

Wall stickers are a fantastic self-adhesive option to add character to any wall or room, without being a permanent solution. Easily removable stickers are a smart choice for any room, in particular kids rooms, where tastes and preferences change and develop as they do. They are also well suited to help brighten up a wall where you do not want any permanent drill holes from wall hangings or shelving. Their ease of removal makes them the perfect choice for a rental property, as you are limited to the amount of wall decorating you can do.

Of course, stickers can be added to other parts of the home, for example the tiles in the bathroom or kitchen. Today on homify we would like to present to you some decorating options that you may have overlooked when considering the theme of your kitchen. Hopefully we will help inspire you add some spice to a part of your home that may be dull and in need of life.