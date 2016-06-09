Better Than Your Average Home Extension

Clear Architects, the team behind this amazing project, refer to the build as, A contemporary single-storey rear extension to an East London house. The standing-seam zinc pitched roof and millimetre-perfect finish, ensures that this is no mere ‘box on the back’.

Having taken a good look at this project, we can confirm that it certainly isn't just your average rear add on. In fact, it's a testament to modern design and architecture, opening up an original house to more space, extra style and modernity.

Let's take a look around and see if you love the impact!