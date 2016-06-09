Better Than Your Average Home Extension

Clear Architects, the team behind this amazing project, refer to the build as,
A contemporary single-storey rear extension to an East London house. The standing-seam zinc pitched roof and millimetre-perfect finish, ensures that this is no mere ‘box on the back’.
Having taken a good look at this project, we can confirm that it certainly isn't just your average rear add on. In fact, it's a testament to modern design and architecture, opening up an original house to more space, extra style and modernity.
Let's take a look around and see if you love the impact!
You wouldn't be able to stop staring at a house like this if you stumbled across it, would you? Yes, the new structure is undeniably modern but there is something so right about it that there is no risk of looking out of place against the original property.
Large glazing in the front helps to offer a sneaky look at the modernity that lies within, whereas that roof really has lived up to its mandate of making sure this extension does not look like just another box.
It can't just be us that thinks this could be the newest and trendiest art gallery in Shoreditch? Everything about this extension is so crisp, spacious and perfectly laid out that determining the functionality is difficult from back here, leading us to think it really could be a private exhibition space.
Glossy materials, extensive glazing and unique touches, such as the roof, really lift this to a whole new plain of home improvement. Would you ever spend time in any of the original rooms if you had this at your fingertips?
Once inside the extension you are treated to a whole new level of understanding and welcomed by a surprisingly warm and cosy vibe. This is not just a minimalist box attached to an existing home. This is clearly the new hub of the property, where everybody comes together.
With a suitably modern kitchen, this room really does offer style and practicality in equal measure and the integral dining table looks phenomenal while also making the best use of available square meterage. Those colours, too! Though neutral, they warm the white walls up just enough and the subtle touches are extremely impressive.
Just when you thought this extension had been created to only offer a large and impressive kitchen/dining room, you find out that there is also a second bathroom. Let's be honest, no matter how many people live in a house, another bathroom is always needed.
Finished in cool grey, the styling of the kitchen has been carried through, which makes us wonder if the rest of the original house has also been given the revamp treatment. Cool, calm and collected, this is a space we would be very happy to spend time in but not share!
Even when space isn't at a premium, we love to see little extra touches of consideration in newly created rooms because you can get a feel for what the design team and client were working towards. These inset wall shelves, complete with lighting, are a great example of what we are talking about.
Ensuring that the room isn't overrun with clutter or shrunk by wall mounted storage, these pocket recesses are the ideal place for storing all the luxury soaps and hand creams that we feel sure property owners of such discerning taste invest in.
