8 enchanting beds for fun-loving toddlers

Looking to score some serious parent points? We've got you covered with today's look at some of the most fun beds out there for your toddler! Bedtime will never be a chore again. In fact, you might struggle to get them up in the morning because they are having so much fun in their slumber zone.
Whatever your little ones are interested in, we think we've found a perfect bed for them so shirk off your boring parent hat for a few minutes and remember how much fun it was being a kid. We bet you want at least one of these beds!
M Design are blowing our minds with this amazing aeroplane bed. It's one of the cutest things we've ever seen and would be perfect for any budding pilots or cabin crew. You could even get into the spirit and have them make 'boarding passes' for bedtime!
If Lewis Hamilton is all your little one can talk about, you might want to nurture that career aspiration. This racing themed bedroom is all sorts of cool and will have them winning grand prix races in their dreams!
For all the butterfly and princess fanatics out there, this adorable pink bed is a real treat. Not only is it shaped in a cute way, the colour is great and matches other storage and that hanging net is so fun! We want to wake up like beautiful butterflies. Can we have one of these, please?
Got a little artist in your home? Why not give them the means to express themselves at all hours of the day and night? This amazing cabin bed, positioned right next to a huge blackboard wall, offers freedom of expression in a safe and private space. You might be planning an exhibition before you know it.
We wouldn't have any issues with the morning alarm going off if we got to slide out of bed. How fun is this?! An elegant bedroom, it's great to see some whimsy being added and we don't think a child would get bored of this for a number of years. You should wait until they're at school before having a go on it though!
Did you ever read Peter Pan and just want to fly away and live in an amazing treehouse with all of your friends? Well, if you have a Pan-fan in your house, this could be the perfect bed for them. All the fun of a treehouse but safely indoors and it even has a space for friends to stay over.
Garrrrr! If your little ones dream of sailing the high seas and plundering for loot, this pirate bed is perfect! Complete with a Jolly Roger flag, it will make your tiny castaways feel super cool and we think some wall decals, possibly of sharks or treasure chests, would complement it beautifully.
This is the bed we want the most as it offers all the fun of camping with none of the shivering, effort or sleeping bag action. Simple, stylish and fun, we think this is a bed that would see your toddler through to being a young adult, especially as the flap will help them to shut out 'annoying parents' who don't understand them!
