Before and After: Small Space Gets a Huge Personality Injection

press profile homify
homify Modern kitchen
Oh boy. OUA sure do like a challenge and while we respect them for that, we don't feel at all envious about the fact that they had to tackle such a dank and depressing property. Just looking at the before snaps gives us a cold shiver. 

Happily, the design team aren't scaredy cats like us so they charged in full steam and saw potential for a pretty studio space that would accommodate multifunctional furniture and beautiful decorations. Don't believe us? Oh ye of little faith. Come take a look for yourself!

Before: Oh good gracious, no!

Would you ever want to live in such a space? Small, cramped and so weirdly laid out, we hate this bedroom/kitchen? Don't get us wrong, we like that someone has obviously tried to jazz the room up a little with some 'fun' wallpaper but all that's done is made it look like an abandoned bathroom project.

We just can't look at this sad little room any longer!

After: Woah!

The only way that we can tell this is the same room is by the fact that the fridge is still here and the window is in the same place. Other than that, this transformation has been such a success that we would have assumed we were looking at a totally different room.

We love the inspired use of multifunctional furniture and that pull out desk is genius! With a bright and clean colour scheme, this room really shows that you can live in one room and be happy, comfortable and even stylish!

Before: Rooftop catastrophe

Sure, your flat might have access to a roof space but if it looks like this, why bother shouting about that? Dirty, unkempt and totally bland, we think we'd rather just hang out on our studio bedroom if this was the alternative.

It's such a shame as, with a little love, this rooftop could be such a valuable extra room. Unfortunately, as it is we want to forget that it exists.

After: Divine dining

Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A lick of paint, some tidying up and a beautiful table installation have 100% transformed this formerly rank rooftop into the perfect dining spot. It's so sweet, stylish and surprising, we couldn't be more jealous if we tried.

Small homes really need to make the most of every available inch of space and this is certainly a great example of someone doing just that. All that white really makes the space grow and it's the ideal little sun trap for summer sunbathing.

After: What a welcome

It's no use simply making your main room feel a lot more stylish if the rest of your space remains dark and gloomy. So, what a treat it is to see this lovely hallway! Bright, colourful and funky as hell, we think it gives a great impression of who lives here and shows that the design team really understood their client.

The herb growing bag is our newest obsession so we thank the team here for introducing us to that. The pom-pom garland, simple hanging hooks and stunning cobalt blue door are also working some magic!

After: Every room is a dream

As we walk around this newly transformed flat we realise that we are taking a trip through the minds of the owners. Everywhere has fun, unique touches, interesting ideas or unusual motifs and it's wonderful. In fact, it feels like wonderland.

A happy mantra on the wall of the indoor dining space is inspired and allows for all the other decorating to be fairly simple and low key. If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to upgrade your small flat, we really think this should be a style note that you take away with you!

For more small space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ingenious Solutions For Small Kitchens.

Are you feeling inspired to use your space a little better? Did you love the new rooftop? We'd love to hear your thoughts, below...

