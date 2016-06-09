6 unfussy solutions to optimise your kitchen storage!

Kitchen storage is one of those must have things. However, while you might be trying to figure out how you can employ more cupboards and drawers, perhaps there are other ways to make your existing storage a whole lot more effective and multifunctional?

We've found some great ways to keep your storage as operational as possible and most of them are nothing more than common sense. We hope you're feeling ruthless and in the mood for tidying as here comes a day of reorganisation for you!