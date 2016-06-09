6 unfussy solutions to optimise your kitchen storage!

Kitchen storage is one of those must have things. However, while you might be trying to figure out how you can employ more cupboards and drawers, perhaps there are other ways to make your existing storage a whole lot more effective and multifunctional?
We've found some great ways to keep your storage as operational as possible and most of them are nothing more than common sense. We hope you're feeling ruthless and in the mood for tidying as here comes a day of reorganisation for you!
This is as simple as storage optimisation tips can possibly get but if you want to secure more room in your kitchen, you need to make sure that you are throwing away items that are broken, no longer is use or simply take up a lot of space.
Don't keep those plates that have chips and cracks. Get rid of knife blocks that have nothing but blunt blades in them. And really try to remember when was the last time you used the bread maker!
We understand if you're one of those people that wants all the latest kitchen gadgets and toys but try to limit yourself to things you will actually use regularly. There's no point in having a blender, food processor and a smoothie bullet when one item could do the job of all three.
If you are hoarding large items that you really don't use, get rid of them and free up a wealth of valuable cupboard and shelf space. You'll probably be shocked at what you actually find lurking.
Don't give into thinking that more is more when it comes to kitchen accessories and utensils. Essentially, you only need one of everything (apart from cutlery, obviously), so instead of having thirteen butter knives, simply have one good one that doesn't clutter up the drawer.
We love this drawer from Alno Ag and think it offers so much inspiration for how your kitchen should be organised. Look how much space everything has within it's own compartment!
If you look at your kitchen and see little in the way of room for a lot of storage, perhaps you aren't thinking creatively enough! If you make your storage literally fit your gaps, you will be able to enjoy a lot more functionality and inject a little style at the same time.
We think these built-in glass shelves are a great example of what we mean. Opening up what was an unused wall space, they have phenomenal storage capacity and look utterly beautiful.
What's better than amazing kitchen storage? Amazing kitchen storage that contains even more storage potential, that's what! This larder cupboard is high on our list of kitchen must haves as it's so versatile and literally adds huge organisational potential to an already storage specific space.
Integral drawers for large grocery items, door spice racks and a microwave cubbyhole have all turned a simple cupboard into a shrine to kitchen organisation.
We know you don't want us nagging at you to keep a clean and tidy kitchen but if you do, you'll find that you naturally have less to find a home for and the need for organisation will be less pressing. When something breaks, throw it away. When something goes out of date, pop it in the bin. It's not rocket science.
The key to kitchen storage is having enough for your needs while not going overboard or being too stingy. There needs to be a place for everything and everything should be in its place, so staying tidy will really help.
