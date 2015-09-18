Hip southwestern style bedding

This is a very modern take on southwestern style bedding. Instead of using bright and bold colours, neutral and earthy tones are used instead, along with many layers and textures to create the look. At the base a bright white is used, which is seen again in a peek with a white pillow. There are several throws used, a deep black one, an earthy beige, and a faded black which has a great rustic look. The fringe on this throw brings in more texture and a more rustic look. Finally there at several large and comfortable looking pillows that continue the neutral tones of beige, white and black, coming together to create a modern and hip southwestern bedding look.