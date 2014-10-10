Mosaic in the bathroom

The bathroom is one of the few rooms in our homes where we can freely experiment with different materials for lining the walls. Experimenting with materials such as stone, ceramics, wallpaper or tiles is a great way to add texture and depth to the room we first gravitate to upon awakening. The waterproofing element of materials such as stone ensures the walls stay protected as well as look great.
A decorative technique perfectly suited for the bathroom is mosaic. This is a method of decorating which involves the congregation of small pieces of stone, glass or other materials to form an artwork.These elements are glued to the base using lime mortar, cement or resin. In this ideabook we will present to you some amazing inspirational ideas for introducing mosaic into the bathroom.
Here we see a very traditional take on mosaic tiling, using very small tiles in all shades of blue and turquoise being randomly set amongst one another to create a beautiful blue hue, almost resembling a calmly drifting ocean. A very modern bathroom, complete with free standing tub and ladder, which serves both a decorative purpose as well as a functional one, being used as the towel hanger. The transparency of the glass shower front and the painted blue wall enhance the element of freshness. The perfect room to cleanse and begin the day.
The shape and size of this room, as well as the presence of an open fire place, immediately suggest this room has been renovated from a lounge or dining room to become a modern bathroom. The chandelier, fire place and sheer size of the room ooze character and luxury. Here, mosaic tiles made of porcelain were chosen for the shower, matching the green floor tiles. The noteworthy steel bathtub tries very hard to take centre stage in this room, glowing green from the reflection of the tiles on its polished finish.
Here is another equally as beautiful example of using mosaic to form the shower walls. Here we see the elegant use of mosaics resembling pearl shells. With pearls owning their own air of lavishness and grandeur, this mosaic shower glistens from any angle it is viewed from. The bespoke shower head and shower jets ensure you will feel nothing short of pampered if you are the lucky one to shower here.
This mosaic in the shower cubicle allows the bathroom to take on a golden glow, completely illuminating its interior. Chaotically arranged mosaic pieces paradoxically combine into an integrated whole, creating an effect like that of the Matrix!
This bathroom is coloured in all shades of purple juxtaposed with stark white paint and cupboards. The colour scheme here immediately reminds us of the lush lavender fields of the south of France. The mosaic is composed of ceramic elements in lilac and purple tones , and of course there is the addition of some lavender flowers to give off that unmistakable, relaxing scent! This bathroom immediately leaves us craving a warm bubble bath, soaking for hours, breathing in the scents of lavender and other essential oils.
Here we see a bathroom using mosaic tiling not just for one part of the room but to decorate it in its entirety. This Moroccan-themed bathroom sees mosaic tiling covering not just the floor or walls, but all of the above, plus the tub itself.
Mosaics do not have to simply create patterns, they can be used to create unique works of art. This mosaic piece features in a nineteenth century house in the French Rennes, and the character captures the atmosphere of those times. The creation uses moisture-resistant materials, such as glass and acrylic, covered with enamel. This decoration gives the bathroom a highly individualistic and unique atmosphere.
In this picture we can see an example of a bathroom with an almost rustic vibe, slightly tweaked with the inclusion of a mosaic wall covered in stones in shades of beige and light brown. The colour scheme of the wall works well with the warm timber tones and white ceramics. This is an example of a mosaic made of a naturally occuring material, not altered in any way, adding to the raw and earthy appearance of a rustic home.