Mosaic in the bathroom

The bathroom is one of the few rooms in our homes where we can freely experiment with different materials for lining the walls. Experimenting with materials such as stone, ceramics, wallpaper or tiles is a great way to add texture and depth to the room we first gravitate to upon awakening. The waterproofing element of materials such as stone ensures the walls stay protected as well as look great.

A decorative technique perfectly suited for the bathroom is mosaic. This is a method of decorating which involves the congregation of small pieces of stone, glass or other materials to form an artwork.These elements are glued to the base using lime mortar, cement or resin. In this ideabook we will present to you some amazing inspirational ideas for introducing mosaic into the bathroom.