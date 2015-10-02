Fluorescent kitchen lights

The flourescent kitchen lights here are placed under the awesome and open kitchen shelves. They are used to illuminate the kitchen countertop. The countertop is long, traveling down the length of the wall. The lights continue down the entire length of the countertops. The kitchen finishes are beautiful; subway tiles and granite countertops. The flourescent kitchen lights illuminate this to create a breathtaking, much desired kitchen.

