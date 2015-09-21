An Unforgettable Home

The project we're viewing today - Casa WS 52 by Mexican architecture firm Taller Estilo Arquitectura Yucatan - infuses a restorative renovation with the elegance of modern artistry. In accomplishing this feat the firm faced the challenge of transforming an original, colonial abode with neoclassical details into a stunning modern mansion, with all the style and trimmings one could wish for.

The objective was to traverse the epochs of Mexican history, honouring the past and embracing the future by blending contemporary characteristics and necessities amidst a traditional setting. The result? An exquisite house, filled with life and light and magnificently combining historical structures and materials with modern forms, decoration and ideas.

The use of neutral colours on the walls provides the perfect backdrop for patterned flooring and stunning light fittings. The high, exposed ceilings and expansive windows appeal to a relaxed sense of flow as we drift through the space, admiring detail after detail into world of charm…