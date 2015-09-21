An Unforgettable Home

The project we're viewing today - Casa WS 52 by Mexican architecture firm Taller Estilo Arquitectura Yucatan - infuses a restorative renovation with the elegance of modern artistry. In accomplishing this feat the firm faced the challenge of transforming an original, colonial abode with neoclassical details into a stunning modern mansion, with all the style and trimmings one could wish for.
The objective was to traverse the epochs of Mexican history, honouring the past and embracing the future by blending contemporary characteristics and necessities amidst a traditional setting. The result? An exquisite house, filled with life and light and magnificently combining historical structures and materials with modern forms, decoration and ideas.
The use of neutral colours on the walls provides the perfect backdrop for patterned flooring and stunning light fittings. The high, exposed ceilings and expansive windows appeal to a relaxed sense of flow as we drift through the space, admiring detail after detail into world of charm…
Our journey begins in the central courtyard, where serene lighting, casual seating and the beautiful boughs of native flora bring warmth to the functional space connecting social and private areas. The classical staircase and stone wall hark back the the historical origins of the house, while the simplicity of the central water feature adds a more contemporary feel.
Some rooms in the villa enjoy this area as their primary view, including the dining room and guest bedroom. It's the perfect courtyard for a nightcap on a calm, cool evening while hosts and guests shoot the breeze before retiring for the night.
The main living area of this stunning home perfectly encapsulates tradition and modernity in happy symbiosis. High-arched beams elevate the room, creating a lightness of space that flows through to the dining room and kitchen. Curled, wrought-iron light fittings give the constant illusion of movement and balance the hypnotic, patterned tiles populating the floor. Modern furniture pieces are offset by a beautiful, vintage wooden credenza lazing in the relative shade of a feature wall designed to contrast the subdued freshness of the remaining surfaces. Truly a marvellous space to relax and indulge!
With little but a change in floor design to define the space, the dining area still immediately manages to take on a life of it's own, with the unique softness of the light fitting contrasting the smooth simplicity of the polished wooden furniture. With minimal accoutrement, this area's laid-back appeal is primed and ready to let exquisite cuisine and rambunctious conversation provide the final layer of character, with many happy memories in store for those lucky enough to enjoy it.
Connected to the dining room is an open kitchen, in which vibrant, red hanging lamps offset the purity of the monochrome walls. An island bench provides the foundation for casual dining and leather stools, smooth, well-crafted finishes, and all the mod cons expected of a contemporary kitchen combine with rustic urns and glimpses of the traditional brick exterior, reminding inhabitants of the thematic duality of old and new.
In the background we find a smaller, more discreet living area, reminiscent in style of its more expansive counterpart but with a more intimate feel. Perfect for private conversations, rest and meditative reflection.
A rustic, iron bed provides an alluring centrepiece to the guest sleeping quarters as it reclines atop the colourful happiness of the vibrant, blue tiled floor—a reminder, perhaps, of the calm rustle of the bubbling water feature a few steps away in the courtyard.
Shielded by the original villa walls, the intimate and personal experience of bathing now incorporates a private courtyard and garden. With a view like this a soak in the tub attains new heights of pleasure, as the earthy tones of the decor, themselves bathed in natural light, doubtless serve to relax and refresh.
As we make our way through to the exterior of the house, an open and expansive terrace bursts forth with a warm rush of colour. Tangerine walls provide a lively feature, and are balanced by understated tiling and sparse, simple decoration. A wonderful setting to embrace the day with an outdoor breakfast or brunch!
Just when you thought you'd seen it all this traditional, colonial house delights with a stunning, serene swimming pool. Cooling the vibrancy of the tangerine terrace is the crystal blue of calm water, shaded by nature's greenery. The pure, straight lines of the pool and its smooth, stone finish combine to create a setting destined to rejuvenate, and the warm glow of the terrace lighting as it mingles with that beneath the ripples provides the perfect setting for a night time dip.
