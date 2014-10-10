Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360°: A Hamptons luxury home

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Today, we want to show you a luxury home estate in the Hamptons. The Hamptons is the region on the eastern end of Long Island in Suffolk County, New York, located about two hours Northeast of the city. In the past few decades, the Hamptons have come to be known as the Mecca of the rich and famous, a very popular place for wealthy Americans to own a weekend or summer residence. Many billionaires and well-known personalities from industry, finance, film and television have homes here so that they can flee the hot New York summer months and escape to the country.

This proposed residence has been designed by Labo Design Studio, which was founded in 2001 by Raffaella Bortoluzzi. The company has its headquarters in New York City. In addition to purely residential projects, the architectural firm also plans commercial projects around the world. The office has made it its task to create elegant solutions in design and construction.

Mosaic in the bathroom
Would you like to spend your weekends at this Hamptons home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

