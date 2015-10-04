Delightful decking balustrades

A balustrade is a lovely addition to any outdoor space. Whether it is around a staircase indoors or around decking it can be both beautiful and functional. It adds a barrier that can be decorative, for safety reasons—or both! It is especially good when a decking area is higher up or part of a balcony on lower ground.
Balustrades also act as a visual divider so we can have definitive areas of our garden, rather than just one big undefined space. By separating the seating area from a play area, for example, we create an area just for grown ups and one for children, so everyone can enjoy the garden space. We have selected a large variety of different style balustrade ideas for you to consider for you decking.
This decking is made by Russwood Flooring and it is a lovely natural looking deck. The balustrade is also natural wood, with metal in-between for added safety. This is a raised deck and this balustrade really is more than decorative. It is a safety measure to stop any unwanted accidents. It is clever too though—when we look closely at it. The orange tones of the wood match the bricks and the roof tiles and this helps tie everything in together. The thin metal fencing is almost invisible, creating a very open feeling about the whole space.
Any decking on a rooftop—like this one—needs to be safe and have a balustrade that does that. The black of this safety balustrade really compliments the real timber finish of the wood, and makes the space utterly usable. The wood cladding also adds to the overall appeal of this roof, making the space feel welcoming and somewhere you would just want to chill out after a hard day.
Pale furniture set against this beautifully dark decking looks wonderful. With a spiral staircase leading to the lower garden, the wooden balustrade around this decking just blends in with everything. It has the look and feel of a jungle tree-house with all the vegetation surrounding it. Once more we see the practical side of a balustrade, rather than fully decorative. The wood paired with wood isn't overwhelming, and works very well as a finished look.
We think this water feature in the centre of this decking adds a real sense of ambience to the entire look. The light furniture and the light shade of the deck could look lost if they weren't set against this lovely house. The wooden balustrade lets light flow between it onto the decking. It wont impede on your view out over the garden, but it does create a visual divide between this part of the garden and the next.
Imagine sitting here, and letting the day finish as you watch the sun set over the horizon. The balustrade sets a wonderful shadow over the decking, showing it lets light flow through it. The lovely warm glow of the orange makes us think it is a lovely warm place to sit and enjoy the limitless views surrounding it. The fence posts have a small amount of decoration on top of them, which also add to the elegance of this decking area.
As this is a balcony, a balustrade of one form was needed for not only safety, but for privacy too. It is a modern looking style of balustrade, but of course, like everything, styles vary. Made of timber, it really blends in with the decking area, even though they are in different tones. This whole space is perfect as an entertainment area and dining outdoors with family.
This decking area is divided in so many ways. It looks visually stunning and the lines are all so neat—putting everything in it's own place. The short balustrade surrounding the decking area allows for unhindered views out over into the rest of the garden. Not only that, the edging to the deck also acts as a container for the raised flower beds, which adds colour to the whole space.
We are so used to seeing decking in a square area, or around a house. This decking is something very bespoke and different. The shape of the decking itself is curved and this makes it fit the space very well, whilst adding character. Paired with the dark rattan furniture to offset the wood, it makes a lovely spot. The balustrade offers an element of privacy from the neighbours, as well as looking ultra modern. The slants on it give it a real edge that looks very stylish indeed.
If wood isn't your idea of style or for any other reasons—such as light—then glass is a great option for you. Glass allows light to flow in and views to flow out. A modern rooftop balcony, such as this one, with timber decking, is the perfect place to have a glass balustrade. The glass is not only a safety feature, it is also very stylish. It makes the space feel very open and allows for views to be enjoyed at all angles. Add some great garden decor to this space to really complete the look.
This balustrade is also made of glass and mixed with steel. This combination gives this decking area a really contemporary feel overall. This particular garden is on a slope, and the glass allows the whole view of the garden to be enjoyed from this upper level. If there was another sort of fence around this decking, it would only hinder light and views, making glass the perfect choice. As we have shown, there is huge variety of ideas out there for all decking areas.
