Delightful decking balustrades

A balustrade is a lovely addition to any outdoor space. Whether it is around a staircase indoors or around decking it can be both beautiful and functional. It adds a barrier that can be decorative, for safety reasons—or both! It is especially good when a decking area is higher up or part of a balcony on lower ground.

Balustrades also act as a visual divider so we can have definitive areas of our garden, rather than just one big undefined space. By separating the seating area from a play area, for example, we create an area just for grown ups and one for children, so everyone can enjoy the garden space. We have selected a large variety of different style balustrade ideas for you to consider for you decking.