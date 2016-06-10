The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve

This home is something you would call a little bit special. Well, if you were going to talk proportionally, it's hugely special and KSR Architects have gone above and beyond to create a luxury home that is beyond compare.

Speaking about the project, they describe it by saying, ’We originally converted this 1900s Arts and Crafts nursing home into three stunning individual luxury homes. From the exterior, House 1 retains the feel of a solid Victorian mansion, however internally, the space has been opened up with strictly contemporary interior design. A swimming pool with treadmill and spa sits within a crisp modern enclosure in the garden.’

You won't believe your eyes when you see it, so let's take a look!