The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve

This home is something you would call a little bit special. Well, if you were going to talk proportionally, it's hugely special and KSR Architects have gone above and beyond to create a luxury home that is beyond compare.
Speaking about the project, they describe it by saying, ’We originally converted this 1900s Arts and Crafts nursing home into three stunning individual luxury homes. From the exterior, House 1 retains the feel of a solid Victorian mansion, however internally, the space has been opened up with strictly contemporary interior design. A swimming pool with treadmill and spa sits within a crisp modern enclosure in the garden.’
You won't believe your eyes when you see it, so let's take a look!
As far as pool houses go, we think you'll agree this one is right up there in terms of sleek contemporary design and appealing aesthetics. Already a luxury inclusion, this pool has been given the ultimate luxe treatment and makes a real impression.
Found at the rear of the property so as not to impact on the traditional exterior, we think it's lovely to see such seamless melding of styles and careful consideration for exterior appearances.
If you needed proof that the front of this conversion has been left as original as possible, here you are. A wonderful and sizeable red brick property, there is nothing but good looks and great taste from the front and when you know what lies at the back, it's all the more impressive.
Heritage style and contemporary ideas can truly be the best of friends and this fabulous mansion really proves that point. Just wait until you see the interior!
Converting a former nursing home is no small undertaking, especially when you think that the rooms, layout and styling must have been extremely old fashioned. That has now all been erased with this incredible interior design scheme.
This wonderful communal area, housing dining facilities and a living room, offers incredible views throughout the ground floor, where you can see that white walls and lots of glass have really worked wonders to modernise the space. Just look at that aquarium!
Adjacent to the dining room lies this wonderful kitchen, which we think you'll agree is the perfect embodiment of modern styling. Brushed steel appliances, sleek countertops and a rich, dark colour scheme make this undeniably high end.
We love the use of different flooring materials to separate functional and sociable spaces and the proportions of this room are wonderful. It's big but not unmanageable and even in here, plenty of light floods in to lift the feel and ambience.
Could there be anything more luxurious than an en suite bathroom that you simply walk down into? No doors separate the rooms. Instead, simple steps invite you down into a cool marble monument to great taste and a love of luxury.
Harmonising with the pale and neutral colour schemes of other rooms, this doesn't feel like an afterthought or an add on, rather the perfect conclusion to a wonderfully well decorated and finished home. You have to wonder what the other homes in this conversion look like!
To see another of the conversions, don't miss this Ideabook: The Hampstead House of Fun for Grownups.