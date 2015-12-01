The Glorious House of Sun

Today on homify, we invite you to escape to southern Italy and explore this amazing Mediterranean getaway that boasts all year round sun and light. The talented team from Viviana Pitrolo Architetto have restored an old homestead and transformed it into a luxurious residence that you'll find difficult to say goodbye to.

With plenty of space for socialising and recreation, this house boasts many areas for the owners to use and enjoy. All furnishings and fittings have been tastefully decorated with a modern touch whilst maintaining the character and charm of the old barn.

So without further ado, let's begin our Mediterranean getaway and explore this rustic dream house!