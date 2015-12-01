The Glorious House of Sun

Today on homify, we invite you to escape to southern Italy and explore this amazing Mediterranean getaway that boasts all year round sun and light. The talented team from Viviana Pitrolo Architetto have restored an old homestead and transformed it into a luxurious residence that you'll find difficult to say goodbye to.
With plenty of space for socialising and recreation, this house boasts many areas for the owners to use and enjoy. All furnishings and fittings have been tastefully decorated with a modern touch whilst maintaining the character and charm of the old barn.
So without further ado, let's begin our Mediterranean getaway and explore this rustic dream house!
Situated in a remote part of Sicily, in Italy, a relaxed rural lifestyle is embraced by the home owners. Their new home has everything they could desire for a comfortable time away from the rest of the world. Pre-renovations, the home was a crumbling stone building that stood abandoned for years.
With much care, the stones have been recovered and restored to ensure that the buildings history is retained. Now, a new open layout has been created to meet today's standard of family living.
A stunning swimming pool is the homes breathtaking feature. Whether you're the type to swim laps, splash about or simply dip your feet in, this pool will no doubt be fully utilised all throughout the day. Under the veil of night, the pool lights up for those who enjoy a late night dip.
This part of the world remains warm most of the year, so it's only logical that the owners made use of the climate. See here, there's a dining table that sits centrally in the homes courtyard. No doubt the best of the regions produce will be enjoyed in this perfect setting.
Stone walls and unique mix of contemporary and country style furniture make this a perfect living and dining space for the family to gather within. The space is bathed in natural light via the huge windows that cover the entire gap between the ceiling and the floor.
Possibly the most important room in any Italians home is the kitchen. A kitchen really is the heart of the home when there's such amazing food being prepared with the region renown for its fresh and juicy vegetables.
This kitchen really does display some of the best aspects of Mediterranean style kitchens, but with an overarching modernity. The workmanship that has gone into the cabinetry and worktops is stunning—we especially love the finish of the timber that reveals the fine grains of the wood.
Our last stop of our Mediterranean escape is within the homes master bedroom. Exposed timber beams, stone walls, and floor tiles bring a rustic appeal to the space. The room has been left open and clutter-free with only minimal furnishings needed.
It’s the finer details that enhance this space and separate it from being just any old bedroom. In particular, notice the position of the lighting which is within a crevice between the ceiling and the wall above the bed.
