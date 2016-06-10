8 space maximising tips to realise a small home's potential

We promise you it's not a cliché to say that size doesn't matter and that it's what you do with it that counts. However, we understand you might need a little more convincing than us just telling you. With that in mind, we've pulled together some fantastic tips for making sure you're getting the most out of your small home and making it impactful and effective as possible.
Get ready to throw away the interior design rulebook as we start making your small home hugely appealing!
We know that removing walls is a serious undertaking but if you have a small home that you want to feel a lot larger, removing all the physical barriers to free-flowing space is a must. You'll be utterly blown away by what a big impact this will have!
Dröm Living have really embraced this philosophy and far from looking crowded or messy, the seamless flow from dining to living room is wonderful, making the whole room feel far larger and more graceful.
If you have a small home there is a good chance that your bedroom is on the petite side so you need to make sure you are doing everything you can to maximise the space. The main thing standing in your way will be a cumbersome bed so pay attention to the structure.
We think beds that appear to float, such as this one, really help to make the most of your bedroom floorspace but you can also afford to go a lot more simplistic with your frame. The more air that circulates, the better.
When space is at a premium you have two ways to go. You can either try to maintain a feeling of minimalism or you can opt to use all the available space in the most pragmatic way possible. We think the latter makes the most sense.
Identifying areas that can be developed or turned into storage is a great way to ensure your home is functional regardless of how large it is. Under stairs storage is one of our favourite ways to transform a room and would work great here.
When you have a small home but a lot of possessions it's vital that you find a way to marry the two. It's not always an easy task but we think that putting your walls to good use as shelving is a smart way to navigate the issue.
Don't think of shelving as a 'dumping ground' as that will effectively shrink a room. Instead, by using shelves to display trinkets and belongings you can keep them in easy reach whilst making a more deliberate feature of them.
If you like the idea of adding more storage to your small home and think it could be a viable solution to your space problems but you prefer to keep things hidden away as opposed to out on show, there is a solution for you. Simply hide your storage.
There are so many ways to install secret storage but we don't think you can go wrong by embracing a little teenage philosophy and using under your bed. With labelled boxes or wheeled drawers you can hide away bulky items and free up lots of room.
You need tables and surfaces that you can work on or use but do you need them to be usable all the time? If the answer is no, transforming furniture might be a great way for you to maximise the space in your small home on a day-to-day basis.
This bedside table really impressed us thanks to its easy transforming nature. When you need somewhere to pop a book or a glass of water, you have it. But when space is a far more valuable asset, you can simply fold it away again. Perfect!
First things first, we absolutely love these stairs and think they look as good as they function. Secondly, they are inspiring us to take a closer look at mandatory house items with a view to consider how they can become much more multifunctional.
Stairs are a great resource in your home, offering storage potential and, as we now know, the opportunity to be turned into a little home office. What a great way to gain almost a whole extra room without splashing out on an extension!
More often than not, making a small home feel larger comes down to clever optical tricks. Two of our favourites are to increase the amount of light flowing into a room and using mirrors. Used together, these tricks can have a huge impact.
Reflective surfaces will naturally make a room appear double in size and light opens up a room to feel a lot more airy and spacious. How you choose to use these tips will depend on the aesthetic impression that you are striving for but the simpler the better.
