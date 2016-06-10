Before and After: Tatty Old House to Flash New Home

Oh, Studio 06 where have you been all our lives? Today's project is a masterclass in what's possible when it comes to inspired architecture and interior design and we just know you will be as impressed and shocked by the transformation as we were.
Taking a shabby and unloved property, the design team have transformed it into something so radically different, beautiful and contemporary that the surprises just keep on coming. A truly outstanding development, we can't wait to show you around!
You can't deny that this house is a decent size and certainly has the potential to be something really awesome but all the outdated design touches, general state of disrepair and, if we're honest, bog standard looks are all a little underwhelming.
You might think you can predict what the newly transformed property looks like but we are willing to bet that you are wrong. We certainly were!
You look, look again and then have to take one more glance don't you? How can this possibly be the same house? Gone is the bizarre brickwork, jutting terrace and dilapidation. In its place stands this mind-blowing contemporary building that is so chic it almost hurts our eyes.
The huge glazing installations make light (pardon the pun) work of totally opening up the façade and there is now such a feeling of unity. That crisp render is the perfect finishing touch and meets the subtle grey patio with a natural grace that's impossible to fake.
With a bold exterior in place, you can flex your interior design muscles a little more and that's exactly what happened here. Far from being too striking or drastically different, this amazing interior really fits the rest of the house and has certainly put the former incarnation to bed.
As open plan living and dining rooms go, this is one of the most eye-catching and intriguing that we have ever seen. The brazen use of vibrant red as an accent colour works superbly and is wonderfully accentuated by chunky statement accessories and that unique staircase.
Adding to the open plan gorgeousness is this subtle and understated kitchen, which we think is so pretty. Keeping the lines just as simple as everywhere else and without an accent colour, the functional area seems to blend in and remain nonchalant about its existence.
The black and cream scheme looks great and by only having as much storage as is necessary there is no shrinking of the space to contend with. A few funky touches, such as the lighting and wall sign, keep the room a little whimsical and eclectic.
Normally we are told not to look down but in this area you have no option but to marvel at the amazing floor addition and a new angle of observation for those stairs. It's a joy to be in a house where everything is so openly celebrated and acknowledged!
The glass panel in the floor really helps natural light flow but it's those stairs that we can't take our eyes off. Cantilevered, dual-coloured and amazing, they are a key feature and help to shape the styling throughout.
You know our penchant for snooping around bathrooms, just to see how committed the owners and team were to producing a cohesive home. In this case they were 100% dedicated to the cause! We are so in love with those grey tiles.
Simple, unfussy elements all combine to produce something naturally elegant. While the rest of the house is daring, vibrant and constantly challenging your notion of 'normal' interior design, this space gives you the time and energy to reflect and relax, like any good bathroom should.
