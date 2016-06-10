Before and After: Tatty Old House to Flash New Home

Oh, Studio 06 where have you been all our lives? Today's project is a masterclass in what's possible when it comes to inspired architecture and interior design and we just know you will be as impressed and shocked by the transformation as we were.

Taking a shabby and unloved property, the design team have transformed it into something so radically different, beautiful and contemporary that the surprises just keep on coming. A truly outstanding development, we can't wait to show you around!