9 gorgeous interior gardens to cultivate your home creativity

Perhaps you don't have much of an outdoor space but you love the idea of having a garden to tend. Or perhaps you love your leafy friends and hate the thought of them being relegated outside. Either way, an indoor garden could be a great way for you to tap into all that green potential.
We've found some amazing interior gardens that we know will inspire you to welcome a little bit of the outdoors into your interior space. Take a look, grab a Grobag and start planning your new landscaping project today!
Want an indoor garden but don't know where you can put it? Think outside the box and under your stairs! The perfect place for a little Zen space, we think you could go all out with lighting.
When it comes to interior gardens, what could be better than a stunning greenery-filled bedroom for you to curl up in at the end of a long day? Quirky? Yes, but we think this installation from Dotto Francesco Consulting is just dreamy.
Trees don't have to only live outdoors, you know. At least not any more! This boxed-in leafy masterpiece has made the art of combining indoor and exterior styling a doddle and, with a handy door for easy tending, you won't need anything more than simple gardening tools to keep on top of things.
You don't need to read The Beach to feel as though you have been whisked away to warmer shores. Simply transform a room in your home into a dedicated plant haven! If you're fortunate enough to experience good weather, you might even be able to grow some kitchen essentials in there as well. Olives, anyone?
Even your home office can get in on the interior garden action with one of these amazing living wall installations. Gorgeous to look at, low maintenance and beneficial for your health, we think these are ideal for busy people that are still hippies at heart.
If you love the idea of planting a tree in your home but you don't want to encase it in a glass mausoleum, why not go a whole lot more au naturel? A touchable tree in an open plan space offers a deeper connection to the outside world and will help purify your air.
If you don't have a lot of room in your home but you do love plants, you can go as small or subtle as you like with your interior garden. While living walls are great, if they take up too much room, what about a few herb pots for your kitchen?
How's this for a dining room like no other? With a full growing wall behind the table, it's so glorious it could almost be a renaissance painting. Full to bursting with climbers, hanging plants and even table pots, this is a magnificent room that really keeps nature close by.
No space at all in your home? Not even for a few hanging succulent holders? We thought you'd have enough space for a couple of these little beauties.
Imagine how cute these would be in an office or a child's room! Super low maintenance, they will look after themselves, brighten your space and bring you joy. What's not to love? After all, nobody said your interior garden had to be huge!
For more house plant inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Plants For Living Room Spaces.