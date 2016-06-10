Your browser is out-of-date.

9 gorgeous interior gardens to cultivate your home creativity

press profile homify press profile homify
Interior projects, Uttara And Adwait Furniture Uttara And Adwait Furniture Rustic style houses
Perhaps you don't have much of an outdoor space but you love the idea of having a garden to tend. Or perhaps you love your leafy friends and hate the thought of them being relegated outside. Either way, an indoor garden could be a great way for you to tap into all that green potential.

We've found some amazing interior gardens that we know will inspire you to welcome a little bit of the outdoors into your interior space. Take a look, grab a Grobag and start planning your new landscaping project today!

1. Nothing understated about this under stairs scene

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

Want an indoor garden but don't know where you can put it? Think outside the box and under your stairs! The perfect place for a little Zen space, we think you could go all out with lighting.

2. Sweet dreams are made of these

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to interior gardens, what could be better than a stunning greenery-filled bedroom for you to curl up in at the end of a long day? Quirky? Yes, but we think this installation from Dotto Francesco Consulting is just dreamy.

3. Box smart with your garden

The Courtyard House , Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern dining room
Space Group Architects

The Courtyard House

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

Trees don't have to only live outdoors, you know. At least not any more! This boxed-in leafy masterpiece has made the art of combining indoor and exterior styling a doddle and, with a handy door for easy tending, you won't need anything more than simple gardening tools to keep on top of things.

4. Tropical paradise within your grasp

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to read The Beach to feel as though you have been whisked away to warmer shores. Simply transform a room in your home into a dedicated plant haven! If you're fortunate enough to experience good weather, you might even be able to grow some kitchen essentials in there as well. Olives, anyone? 

5. All work and no play

Office: Vertical Gardens and vegetable pictures homify Modern study/office vertical garden,office
homify

Office: Vertical Gardens and vegetable pictures

homify
homify
homify

Even your home office can get in on the interior garden action with one of these amazing living wall installations. Gorgeous to look at, low maintenance and beneficial for your health, we think these are ideal for busy people that are still hippies at heart.

6. Dine out on that view

Kher Residence Uttara And Adwait Furniture Rustic style houses
Uttara And Adwait Furniture

Kher Residence

Uttara And Adwait Furniture
Uttara And Adwait Furniture
Uttara And Adwait Furniture

If you love the idea of planting a tree in your home but you don't want to encase it in a glass mausoleum, why not go a whole lot more au naturel? A touchable tree in an open plan space offers a deeper connection to the outside world and will help purify your air. 

7. Small can be mighty

Murs et tableaux végétaux, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

If you don't have a lot of room in your home but you do love plants, you can go as small or subtle as you like with your interior garden. While living walls are great, if they take up too much room, what about a few herb pots for your kitchen? 

8. Go the whole hog

Artificial Living Green wall, Vertical Garden Evergreen Trees & Shrubs Interior landscaping
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Living Green wall, Vertical Garden

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

How's this for a dining room like no other? With a full growing wall behind the table, it's so glorious it could almost be a renaissance painting. Full to bursting with climbers, hanging plants and even table pots, this is a magnificent room that really keeps nature close by.

9. They come in all shapes and sizes

미니 가든, GARDEN STUDIO GARDEN STUDIO GardenPlants & flowers
GARDEN STUDIO

미니 가든

GARDEN STUDIO
GARDEN STUDIO
GARDEN STUDIO

No space at all in your home? Not even for a few hanging succulent holders? We thought you'd have enough space for a couple of these little beauties.

Imagine how cute these would be in an office or a child's room! Super low maintenance, they will look after themselves, brighten your space and bring you joy. What's not to love? After all, nobody said your interior garden had to be huge!

For more house plant inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Plants For Living Room Spaces.

Do you like the thought of adding more plants to your home? Would any of these ideas work? Let us know which you plan to try!

