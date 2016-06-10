9 gorgeous interior gardens to cultivate your home creativity

Perhaps you don't have much of an outdoor space but you love the idea of having a garden to tend. Or perhaps you love your leafy friends and hate the thought of them being relegated outside. Either way, an indoor garden could be a great way for you to tap into all that green potential.

We've found some amazing interior gardens that we know will inspire you to welcome a little bit of the outdoors into your interior space. Take a look, grab a Grobag and start planning your new landscaping project today!