A truly unique home extension

Clear Architects have wowed us with a few projects before and this one is certainly not pulling any punches when it comes to enviable styling, amazing home design and property altering dimensions!

’Responding to a brief that called for ‘something different’, this house was completely reconfigured on the ground-floor with a rear extension added, containing a lounge with kitchen-diner. What was created was more than just a lot of extra space – but space that makes the whole ground-floor flow better and creates a connection between the house and its surroundings. The design objective was to create a unique addition.’

With a clear directive and an accepting original house to work with, there is no doubt that the brief was fulfilled but, more than that, the end result is so beautiful, calm and engaging that it really does bring the outside world in.

Let's take a closer look!