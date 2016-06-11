A truly unique home extension

Clear Architects have wowed us with a few projects before and this one is certainly not pulling any punches when it comes to enviable styling, amazing home design and property altering dimensions!
’Responding to a brief that called for ‘something different’, this house was completely reconfigured on the ground-floor with a rear extension added, containing a lounge with kitchen-diner. What was created was more than just a lot of extra space – but space that makes the whole ground-floor flow better and creates a connection between the house and its surroundings. The design objective was to create a unique addition.’
With a clear directive and an accepting original house to work with, there is no doubt that the brief was fulfilled but, more than that, the end result is so beautiful, calm and engaging that it really does bring the outside world in.
Let's take a closer look!
Other than highlighting the fact that this rear façade is truly exceptional, we are a little lost for words! You can see that the original house was already a decent size bu,t with a tangible need for more interior room, this extension was designed and has certainly raised the profile of the home as a whole.
By keeping certain elements the same, such as black windows and white render, there is no sense of disconnection and even the central brickwork has been completed in a shade that's complementary to the existing roof.
It might be the rattan tub chair, the natural wood flooring or the bi-folding doors, but we get the sense that this home is so chilled out and geared solely towards relaxation and good times. Don't you think it emanates a certain kind of cool?
Looking every inch the modern addition, the pared back styling and neutral colour scheme works wonders and we love how sparse and big the room has been left. It would have been so easy to add in more furniture but that was not the name of the game in this kitchen/living room.
Looking out from inside this extension, you really get a sense of how important nature and the outside world is to the residents. Otherwise, why create such a connection? That view of the garden is nothing short of spectacular and the greenery feels like it's reaching inside.
Adding some context to the build, as well as contrast to the minimalist interior design scheme, the garden plays a vital role in the overall impact of this new add on. And with such large bi-folding doors in place, there are no barriers.
Everything about this extension has been completed to the highest standards, including the patio that leads up to it. The inclusion of perfectly angled skylights and just enough interior decoration make it clear this is a home and not an art gallery. It really has been designed and orchestrated to stellar standards.
When the client asked for more space, that's exactly what they got, but we don't think even they could have predicted just how vast, beautiful and cohesive it would be!
To explore another stunning project, take a look at this Ideabook: A British family's snazzy home extension.