7 hugely inspiring little gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Small gardens don't have to be a burden or something to feel sad about, especially when you can work with the space to create something far more usable and enjoyable. Even the tiniest courtyards can be glorious outdoor spaces if you know the tips and tricks of the trade so today we're going to spill the beans.

With summer finally approaching you will no doubt want to spend time in your garden but why not think about a cheeky little revamp before you crack out the deckchairs? We've got some great ideas for how you can make the most of a small garden so take a look and prepare to be hugely inspired!

1. Keep everything in proportion

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
You might think that in a small space you can just go a little hell for leather but if you stop and keep everything proportional, you'll be surprised at how much larger your garden feels. We know that massive palm trees are fun but if you have a super slim courtyard, they might not be the right choice for you.

Think about the shape of your space as well as the size and try to mimic it with furniture and paving slabs as this will make the area feel more cohesive and well considered.

2. Don't negate on comfort

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Just because your garden is small it doesn't mean that you need to do away with life's little luxuries. In fact, even if you have room for nothing else, we think you should always strive to add a little comfort to your garden in the form of chairs and furniture.

Hanging options are great when floorspace comes at a real premium and, as a personal recommendation, we are obsessed with garden hammocks!

3. Wood you look at this?

Rear Garden homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Nothing works quite as well as wood in a small garden, especially if you are trying to brighten up the space and add some serious style flair at the same time. Cato Creative waved their magic wand here, transforming a bijou garden into a sleek and modern outdoor space that we know you'll love.

An added bonus of wood in a small garden is that it's an easy material to work with and adapt. The fencing here, for example, would easily lend itself to a few hanging baskets to really inject some colour and life.

4. Put every corner to work

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Even the simplest of small gardens will have some awkward corners or formerly ignored areas. To get the most from your space and make it seem a whole lot bigger, you need to tap into the potential of these lost sections. Bring them back from the brink, people!

These corner planters are great and, thanks to being filled with vibrant plants, they really make a statement and stand alone in the garden. You could even install a water feature in a corner like this.

5. Don't shy away from colour

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
While white rendered walls can certainly add a touch of Mediterranean style to your small garden, if you're not massively inspired by white, you shouldn't avoid vibrant hues. If lime green is your favourite colour, dare to be different and paint a wall in it. 

Sometimes, overcoming a small space is all about making it a really striking feature rather than camouflaging the shortcomings. Us? We'd go for some bright pink walls every day of the week!

6. Try a little outdoor minimalism

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
Again, we are not telling you to paint everything white but by opting for a small contingent of garden materials, you can keep the styling and scheme a lot simpler and embrace a new feeling of space. This works even more when the materials you use are pale and natural.

We think these pebbles are a real treat and make for the perfect plant bed. They look cool and modern whilst also making the bed look long and lean. How's that for a trick of the eye?

7. Initiate some textural healing

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
Contrasting textures are a tried and tested way to distract the eye. So, while your guests are busy looking at the way you have perfectly integrated bricks, cobbles, pebbles and bark chippings, you can be smug in the knowledge that the small stature of your garden has gone unnoticed. We think plant textures are also a great thing to vary, with tactile blooms meeting spiky grass and perfectly manicured topiaries.

A small garden shouldn't be seen as a shortcoming but an opportunity to be a whole lot more creative with your design. This might be the chance to get really green-fingered so give it a go!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Minimalist Garden Designs.

Have you got a small garden that needs some love? Which of these ideas most inspired you? We'd love to hear your thoughts, below!

