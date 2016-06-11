7 hugely inspiring little gardens

Small gardens don't have to be a burden or something to feel sad about, especially when you can work with the space to create something far more usable and enjoyable. Even the tiniest courtyards can be glorious outdoor spaces if you know the tips and tricks of the trade so today we're going to spill the beans.

With summer finally approaching you will no doubt want to spend time in your garden but why not think about a cheeky little revamp before you crack out the deckchairs? We've got some great ideas for how you can make the most of a small garden so take a look and prepare to be hugely inspired!