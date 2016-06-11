OAP's home gets the VIP treatment

We've seen some of the amazing work that Auraprojekt have completed already but we think today's transformation propels them into the realms of design masters!
You really won't believe your eyes when you cast them over the horror of the before pictures. Alas, fear not because what this property became is so far from that it almost needs a new postcode.
From a seriously run down, dank and frankly hideous house comes a spectacular home that will be sure to inspire you. Ready to be amazed? Then let's take a look…
Imagine buying a house and this being the bathroom. You'd either want a refund or to get as far away as possible, wouldn't you? We won't sugar-coat this one as we simply hate everything about this room and can see no trace of a redeeming feature.
Exposed pipework, crumbling walls and dirty suite items are literally our worst nightmare. Please, take us away to somewhere better…
As far as bathroom design transformations go, this might be the most staggering one that we've ever seen. While the original state of the room made us want to retch a little bit, we're happy to stand in here and take a big, deep breath to enjoy the cool, crisp ambiance.
The dazzling white scheme has made the former dank incarnation a distant memory and it's with joy in our hearts that we can imagine using this space every day. That skylight is fabulous and such a great way to keep the light flowing, showing this space off to its best.
This room looks to have been created with furniture and paint that other people had thrown out. There is absolutely no cohesion, the feel is depressing and we couldn't possibly picture ourselves trying to sit down and enjoy a meal in here.
Outdated furniture, uninspiring wall colours and a total disregard for interior design have left this space feeling as downtrodden as we feel having to look at it.
It's official: this is a monumental transformation that is flooring us with its incredible and daring total overhaul prowess. We would now not only be happy to sit in this room, we'd be more than willing to live here, if we could perhaps get a set of keys…
Having knocked the living and dining room into one glorious open-plan space, this room has opened up exponentially, but it's the finish that's so staggering. Those lights, the dining table, that floor and the hits just keep on coming. Would you have ever guessed that such contemporary furniture could look good in here? Us neither, but that sofa is all the proof you need.
We were riding so high for a moment, enjoying the new open-plan space and now, here we are, crashing right back down to earth with a heavy bump. This kitchen (if you can even call it that) is such a dire disappointment. Seriously, what is it with all these drab colours?
A freestanding, old-fashioned cooker hardly makes a kitchen and small, pokey cabinets with oil cloth on top are not a suitable worktop either. Our eyes hurt just looking at this.
Now, this is what we call a modern kitchen! Perfectly cohesive with the styling throughout (thanks to the white walls, natural wood and exposed bricks), this is a space that you would be happy to cook in.
This is such a great use of space and, with a lot more storage, it actually functions as well as looking the part. Is it just us or are you also a little shocked at how dramatic this reinvention of a family home has been? We think we might need another look at all the pictures just to be sure that we didn't dream this restoration!
For more 'before and after' magic, take a look at this Ideabook: They built their home entrance (and it's beautiful!).