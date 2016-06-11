OAP's home gets the VIP treatment

We've seen some of the amazing work that Auraprojekt have completed already but we think today's transformation propels them into the realms of design masters!

You really won't believe your eyes when you cast them over the horror of the before pictures. Alas, fear not because what this property became is so far from that it almost needs a new postcode.

From a seriously run down, dank and frankly hideous house comes a spectacular home that will be sure to inspire you. Ready to be amazed? Then let's take a look…