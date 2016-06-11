10 kitchen fires that are too hot to handle

Ay caramba! When it comes to kitchen ovens, we think we've found the hottest out there and we don't just mean temperature-wise. As stylish as they are functional and varied, kitchen fires add something really special to a room and give it such style direction.

From super traditional through to amazingly eye-catching and ultra contemporary, we've found something for every kitchen so be prepared to turn up the heat in your home as this is going to be a scorcher!