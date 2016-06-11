10 kitchen fires that are too hot to handle

Ay caramba! When it comes to kitchen ovens, we think we've found the hottest out there and we don't just mean temperature-wise. As stylish as they are functional and varied, kitchen fires add something really special to a room and give it such style direction.
From super traditional through to amazingly eye-catching and ultra contemporary, we've found something for every kitchen so be prepared to turn up the heat in your home as this is going to be a scorcher!
Rustic kitchen styles just won't quit, especially when pizza ovens like this exist. The beautiful red bricks lend a certain heritage charm and just imagine the flavours of the wood-fired pizza you could enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
This amazing oven and barbecue rolled into one would mean you'd never have to lament not having enough outdoor space for a party. Fire it up and you'll be in grilled food heaven.
This little kitchen fireplace might look small but we can tell you that it is still mighty. Wood-fired for authentic flavours and cooking, we think this almost retro installation looks great in this Scandinavian influenced wood clad setting.
Traditional woodburners are a real treat, both in how they look and how they operate. This example makes light work of heating water for a much needed cuppa, as well as keeping the dinner hot. The cast iron also ensures it works well in any room.
Even here in the UK Mediterranean styling will never date or look anything other than incredible and we think this kitchen oven is proof of that. Offering easy, even grilling and slow cooking potential, just stoke it up and away you go!
While this home might not be your average cuchina, the traditional fire that's in place is anything but modern. Some things are built to last and we think this one looks up to the job. What a treat to see something like this in an open plan kitchen and dining room. The aromas must be amazing.
Now this is a central theme, isn't it? The craftsmanship of the stonework is beyond compare and to see it drawn through not only the central fireplace and oven but also into the dining table legs and walls is phenomenal. An open top hotplate and a wood-fired pizza oven really turn up the heat!
It's double trouble in this kitchen as there are two fires in place. We love that this gives you all the benefits of an enclosed woodburner that will effortlessly heat the house, while also bringing a new aesthetic into play with the open fire.
You might not cook in this ultra contemporary installation but it sure does make for a wonderful backdrop whilst eating. We think we'd be unable to resist the urge to roast some chestnuts in the far woodburner. What a great way to bring a little winter cosiness into your dining room.
Last but not least is this charming little kitchen fire that perfectly blends traditional styles with contemporary aesthetics. The material is all sorts of old fashioned but the way it has been used is so sleek. We can imagine happy evenings warming up some hot chocolate on this baby!
