10 smart kitchen island ideas

The kitchen is one of the most utilised rooms in the house, constantly transforming between chef's corner, bar, workspace and social arena. The kitchen island is an ideal addition to any home, giving a feeling of spaciousness and allowing for a greater distribution of surface area and storage capacity. Indeed, if planned correctly, these structures can be made to fit in most kitchens, elevating the space from a functional cooking area to a welcoming locale for culinary experimentation and casual dining.

As a design feature, kitchen islands can serve to create a subtle break in floor-planning that can be useful to delineate creative styles amongst kitchens, formal dining rooms and living areas. Best of all, kitchen islands can incorporate a seemingly limitless combination of materials, colour schemes, moods and themes, accentuating the unique personality of your home.

What follows are 10 great ideas to incorporate kitchen islands into your home, drawing inspiration from some of the world's most inventive architects!