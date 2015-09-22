21st Century Aladdin’s Cave

Under the microscope today is a stunning loft apartment in the Russian capital of Moscow, designed and photographed by interior architect Lev Lugovskoy. This playground of eclecticism and artistry beautifully combines industrial finishes, found-object art and modern functionality within a unique and inspiring space!

Take a tour through this gem and breathe in the design inspiration of a man with a keen eye for detail, artistic flare and a clear affinity for both vintage and modern luxury.

From the worn, leather sofas to the baby grand piano and state-of-the-art multimedia system, this abode encapsulates the very best of old and new. There's plenty of room to relax, create, indulge and entertain throughout this 130 m² loft, packed to the rafters with personality!