21st Century Aladdin’s Cave

Under the microscope today is a stunning loft apartment in the Russian capital of Moscow, designed and photographed by interior architect Lev Lugovskoy. This playground of eclecticism and artistry beautifully combines industrial finishes, found-object art and modern functionality within a unique and inspiring space!
Take a tour through this gem and breathe in the design inspiration of a man with a keen eye for detail, artistic flare and a clear affinity for both vintage and modern luxury.
From the worn, leather sofas to the baby grand piano and state-of-the-art multimedia system, this abode encapsulates the very best of old and new. There's plenty of room to relax, create, indulge and entertain throughout this 130 m² loft, packed to the rafters with personality!
From the exposed beams and vintage lamps decorating the ceiling to the beautiful leather couches and splashes of colour adorning the walls, this eclectic loft opens itself up to visitors, taking them on a very personal journey.
Central to the room is the grand, wooden coffee table, perched atop a vintage Persian-style rug and surrounded by worn, leather seating. It's the perfect arrangement to relax and recline with a good book or host close friends for coffee, laughter and conversation!
Offsetting vintage pieces throughout the loft are shining pieces of extraordinary value and sophistication. Best of all, those adding the greatest degree of character are also functional, like this vintage candelabra and baby-grand piano!
The warm glow of the candelabra would provide subtle allure in the heart of a freezing Russian winter and the baby-grand allows for endless entertainment and creative exploration.
Exposed industrial finishes contrast with more modern, functional flourishes in this eclectic loft. Indeed the space doesn't just house a baby-grand, but an organ as well! It's easy to imagine putting these beautifully maintained instruments to good use as musical reverberations filter down the spiral stairs and throughout the building below.
In amongst the vintage and industrial elements of the loft, aspects of modern living emerge to surprise and entertain! In one fell swoop the space can transform from an old-school den of literary and musical creativity to an impressive multi-media platform, incorporating a mounted projector to screen films, games and play music.
Moving into the kitchen, the space magically transforms once again, with modern plastics and industrial steel replacing the leather furnishing and fine fabrics of the living area.
The plastic dining chairs add a stylish, modern element to the vintage table and a found-object chandelier constructed of aluminium paint tubes provides for intriguing ambience and continues the theme of artistic creativity.
The master bedroom also manages to marry the old and new, with exposed brick walls and vintage furnishings playing host to a modern, cylindrical shower unit! This set-up brings new meaning to the notion of the en suite, with the shower a stone's throw from the bed and personal modesty protected by nothing more than a curtain.
This design element is certainly a risk, but a risk worth taking, as the surprise and clever use of space break new ground in the interior architecure of loft living.
Another sweep of the master bedroom reveals clever utilisation of space, with floor to ceiling wardrobes capitalising on the loft's high ceilings in order to maximise the availability of storage. A vintage ladder on a built-in railing provides access to even the most hard-to-reach places and ties in beautifully with the rest of the bedroom furnishings.
The toilet can sometimes be quite underwhelming in a modern home, and for good reason: it's not a space in which most people want to spend a large amount of time!
The amenities in this den of creativity have turned this notion on its head however, utilising used tyres to construct an inventive sink as a centrepiece to provide inspiration and amusement when nature calls. The stack of painted tyres blends beautifully with modern lighting and a simple, round mirror, and provides a striking feature between the exposed, brick walls.
Turn around and the toilet unit provides the necessary level of function without any untoward surprises. The pristine white tiling and toilet unit are simple, clean and modern.
The hero of this room is undoubtedly the used-tyre sink, and there is no need to dress the space up much further. The checkered flag artwork adorning the wall provides another playful element however, combining with the tyre sink to create a Grand Prix theme!
Thought the en suite shower was the only bathing option? Think again. For those wanting a relaxing soak, this stunning round bathtub will serve to soothe and rejuvenate. It's a clever choice spatially, as a round tub fits well into a smaller area, and the curvature adds an elegant flourish to the room.
Rustic surfaces such as wood and brick are dressed up with the pristine white of the bathtub and sink unit, with the silver taps bringing an extra touch of modernity to the space. The hidden lighting behind the wall panels provides for a relaxing ambience—perfect for a calm and quiet night in.
What's a loft without a rooftop terrace? And this once is the crowning jewel in terms of character. Simple in style, the space incorporates a polished wooden floor trimmed with a manicured lawn and a brick garden fence. Seating is modern and artistic and one can easily imagine the space transforming on a balmy summer's evening, as the seats are shuffled to one side to make way for a DJ and dance floor
Truly a stunning space to admire the beauty of Moscow's cityscape!
