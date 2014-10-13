Coffee tables for all styles

No living room is complete without a coffee table. This piece of furniture occupies the central place, and acts as the focal point that pulls the room together. All of the other furniture is placed around and oriented toward the coffee table, meaning that when guests are over, it is the coffee table that sits at the crux of the conversation. This piece of furniture also provides a surface for resting items like books, vases and, of course, coffee! With so much depending on the coffee table, it can be difficult to find the perfect one, but, today on homify, we are going to look at some wonderful, creative coffee tables from our UK experts. There is sure to be something for every style!