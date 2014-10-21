Side table design

Although we often forget about them, side tables are an integral part of the living room. Interior design is always a balance between style and function, meaning we want the interiors of our home to both look good and to be liveable, functional spaces. In practise, this means that with every piece of furniture we place in our homes, we should consider what the experience of using this furniture will be like and let that experience inform the location and accessorising of the piece. Say, for example, you are thinking about a chair in your living room. Imagine sitting there: what are you facing? What are you doing? Maybe you are chatting with the neighbours over an evening glass of wine. Maybe you are relaxing with a cup of coffee and the Sunday paper. Chances are, when you are in the living room, you are probably holding something like a drink or book, which leads us to the need for a side table. Some places, like the sides of the couch or the corner by a reading chair, are not big enough or do not make sense for a whole coffee table, and so in these areas, we use a smaller side table. Although they are generally relatively compact, side tables come in all shapes, styles, and designs. Today on homify, we want to highlight some of the best and most unique designs.