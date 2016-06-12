8 golden steps to get your home ready for summer

Summer might actually be making an appearance here in the UK so it's time to start thinking about how you can get your home warm weather ready. Don't worry, we don't expect you to totally overhaul your interior design scheme just for a few months (or should that be days?), we just mean that there are some great things you can do to really welcome summer and get the most out of it.

From getting your garden sunbathing-ready to adding some sunny touches to your interior, we've come up with everything you need to really get the summer party started!