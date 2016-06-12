Your browser is out-of-date.

8 golden steps to get your home ready for summer

press profile homify press profile homify
B-Type im City Sporthafen Hamburg, FLOATING HOMES FLOATING HOMES Eclectic style bedroom
Summer might actually be making an appearance here in the UK so it's time to start thinking about how you can get your home warm weather ready. Don't worry, we don't expect you to totally overhaul your interior design scheme just for a few months (or should that be days?), we just mean that there are some great things you can do to really welcome summer and get the most out of it.

From getting your garden sunbathing-ready to adding some sunny touches to your interior, we've come up with everything you need to really get the summer party started!

1. It's getting hot in here

Rear Garden homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
When the sun comes out your garden is somewhere you want to be so don't put off that overhaul you've been meaning to tackle. Try employing the services of a landscape designer if you feel a little short on ideas and always try to include some furniture as there's nothing better than al fresco dining!

2. Plunder a little of nature's bounty

Food Storage, Friday Project Friday Project KitchenStorage
To really gear your home up for the summer months we think you should try to eat a little more seasonally but keeping produce fresh for longer can be a challenge. Invest in some open racking shelving (sunshine yellow finish optional but we love it!) and you'll find your seasonal fruits and veggies are perfect for days!

3. Chill out it's just summer!

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Reading. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
When the heat gets a little too much you'll need somewhere to retreat to in order to enjoy a little respite and shade. Why not plan a pergola or a mini pavilion project for your garden? They are quick to assemble and look great!

4. Sing-along-a-summer

Table Top Hi-Fi, Symbol Audio Symbol Audio Multimedia roomElectronics
When you think of summer, what do you picture? We think of warm days, lazy weekends and the happy tunes playing. So, a mini speaker system that lets you take your favourite songs everywhere is a must. We don't think you'll go wrong with some Beach Boys in your bathroom.

5. Bring the sunshine in

Apartamento São Conrado, Chicô Gouvêa - Arquitetura Chicô Gouvêa - Arquitetura
You don't need to go overboard and paint your entire living room in bright yellow but a few sunny accessories will go down a real treat in your home during the warmer months. Think cushions, throws and perhaps some vases and you'll have a house that's hot to trot!

6. When the lights go out

Outdoor Aussenbeleuchtung von Royal Botania, Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen 1946 Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
The sun offers you warmth and light throughout a wonderful summer's day but when sunset comes and you don't want the party to end, we think outdoor lighting is essential. The temperature won't drop too much so why should the mood? 

7. A cool retreat at the end of the day

B-Type im City Sporthafen Hamburg, FLOATING HOMES FLOATING HOMES Eclectic style bedroom
After spending a long summer's day relaxing in the sun, nothing feels nicer than cool, crisp sheets to slide into. Plus, you won't want a heavy tog duvet to contend with. Some white, high quality bed linen will give you the cool respite you need, whilst looking fab in the process!

8. Enjoy the view every day

“Un chalet en el cielo de Madrid”, ImagenSubliminal ImagenSubliminal Modern living room
Whether you live in an urban or country setting, sunny weather really improves the view so make sure you've cleaned your windows and door glass so they really sparkle and give offer the best possible outlook. Don't forget that the cleaner they are, the more it feels like they aren't there and you're living out in the open air!

For a little more summer inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Prepare Your Home For Summer.

Are you ready for summer? What are you looking forward to the most? Share your sunny day ideas in the comments!

No, Thanks