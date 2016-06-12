Before and After: Cheering Up a Down in the Dumps Flat

Some flats aren't horrific to begin with but could definitely benefit from a little revamp. That's what we'll see today as the bare bones of the property certainly show a lot of promise. Sadly, what's lacking is a little sparkle and panache.
Thanks to an incredibly talented interior design team, the potential that was tangible in this home has been realised to create something truly amazing, beautiful and classic in both style and form. Can't wait to take a look and get some inspiration for your home? Then wait no longer!
A lovely sized room, we think this living room is really teetering on the edge of greatness. All it needs is the magic touch of a design team that can think of a way to really highlight the benefits of such a space. We know you're probably shocked at our positivity on this one!
The parquet flooring is already incredible, the size of the room is great and, with a neutral decorating scheme already in place, it shouldn't take too much work to make this really something.
Well, not much has changed, apart from the entire feel and vibe of this room! What a massive difference a dazzling white paint scheme can make. By keeping everything super chic, this space seems to have grown exponentially.
Funky crate storage keeps the room tidy and really lets the parquet take centre stage whilst the new white furniture is such a modern delight. We're glad that the original sofa was retained as it looks so comfy and high-end.
Ok, so this kitchen is certainly a little more unfortunate than the original living room was. Outdated furniture looks the pits and those weird cabinets certainly aren't helping matters much either. As with the living room, dingy lighting is doing little to help the cause and makes the room feel a lot more claustrophobic than it needs to.
Pretty parquet again offers some hope and those beautiful window accents are super sweet. We wonder how this was transformed?
Divine! Don't you think the way that white and pale natural wood was used makes such light work of transforming this space into a modern yet classic kitchen? We like how the cabinets have been relegated to just one wall as it opens up the space so much.
The parquet looks phenomenal in here, lending such a luxury note to any room, but again it's the almost exclusive use of white that's had the biggest impact. Just look how bright it is now!
We wouldn't call this a restful bedroom under any circumstances. This is actually the worst space of them all, which is a bit shocking considering a bedroom is meant to be a haven of relaxation and comfort. Mismatched lighting, patterned textiles and a generally depressing vibe is just bringing us down.
We really hope that the fresh, white scheme was introduced in here as well. Otherwise we don't know how on earth you could turn this space around.
We love this terrific white wonderland of a bedroom! Isn't it a shock just how much bigger the space feels as a whole? We really think this project is a great demonstration of how an all white interior need not be thought of as boring or too minimalist.
Every room has been transformed into a stunningly modern, happy and calm space, all thanks to a cohesive colour scheme and carefully chosen accessories and furniture. If it can be this simple, you'll find us at our local DIY store this weekend stocking up on the white paint.
