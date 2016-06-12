Before and After: Cheering Up a Down in the Dumps Flat

Some flats aren't horrific to begin with but could definitely benefit from a little revamp. That's what we'll see today as the bare bones of the property certainly show a lot of promise. Sadly, what's lacking is a little sparkle and panache.

Thanks to an incredibly talented interior design team, the potential that was tangible in this home has been realised to create something truly amazing, beautiful and classic in both style and form. Can't wait to take a look and get some inspiration for your home? Then wait no longer!