The Cornish Home with Million Pound Views

There are some holiday homes out there that make you never want to leave and return to your own address. We don't think you should be sad about that but, instead, look at some of the most amazing holiday lets and take inspiration from their clever use of colour, styling and the way they encourage easy relaxation. Naturally, you might not be able to recreate the views they offer but the vibe is definitely something you can imitate!
Today's Cornish holiday home is something exceptionally special and was clearly built by a ridiculously talented home building team, in conjunction with visionary owners and architects. The fit and finish is exceptional but the interior design scheme is simply mind-blowing!
If you're ready to feel relaxed, energised and inspired all at the same time, let's dive in and take a look at this incredible coastal property…
Well, this is a holiday home that you certainly wouldn't be disappointed by when you rolled up to it in the car. What an astoundingly cool build that perfectly melds modern styling with traditional, local materials and a distinctly coastal feel.
The stone walls look great and add a real heritage feel, while the modern glazing invites the outside into the house itself. And would you just look at that sweet little turret roof?
The front of this holiday home hardly disappoints either, although it does have a deceptively modest feel to it. Who could ever tell that the rear would look the way it does from this image? We know we wouldn't have a clue and we like to think of ourselves as pretty experienced.
Looking every inch the modern take on a traditional Cornish coastal cottage, this is simply beautiful and exudes a natural calm and welcoming vibe. It's holiday home paradise!
You'd believe us if we told you that this house is located on a tropical island somewhere in the warmer half of the hemisphere, wouldn't you? But no, this really is Cornwall and we think the way this home has been designed to take full advantage of all those stunning sea views is utterly astounding.
Sliding doors are the ideal choice for such a view, gracefully opening up to give access to uninterrupted views of the gorgeousness. When supported by the skylight, this entire living room area becomes utterly beyond compare. It's the embodiment of a summer seafront home!
With a fabulous open plan design throughout the sociable areas of the home, it's fun to see that this kitchen has been almost sectioned off from the main area. Still within easy access of the dining and living room areas, it allows function to be removed from relaxation whilst still looking amazing.
The use of natural wood helps to ensure the continuation of the coastal feel and we love it. It would have been so easy to simply plump for an ultra modern, possibly black, statement kitchen but this pared back and pretty space supports the existing themes and tones with natural ease.
We can only imagine the joy that must accompany enjoying family meals at this table over a few leisurely days off. You certainly wouldn't find yourself reaching for junk food so this is also a great way to encourage some adventurous and healthy cooking!
The stylish, almost retro touches are wonderful and prevent a sterile feel from creeping in. We think those light shades and chairs particularly set a stylish tone but in such an understated way they don't drown out the view, which is the real star of the show.
Never mind breakfast. If we hired a holiday home that looked like this one, with the views that it enjoys, we don't think we would trust ourselves to ever get out of bed in the morning. Even in here, the coastal decorating scheme has prevailed but again that view leads the charge.
We've rarely come across a home that is so perfectly geared towards being a holiday home. Easy relaxation pours out of every room and there is such a prevalent feeling of leaving the real world behind. The only problem we can see with this house is that you'd never want to leave!
