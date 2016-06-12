The Cornish Home with Million Pound Views

There are some holiday homes out there that make you never want to leave and return to your own address. We don't think you should be sad about that but, instead, look at some of the most amazing holiday lets and take inspiration from their clever use of colour, styling and the way they encourage easy relaxation. Naturally, you might not be able to recreate the views they offer but the vibe is definitely something you can imitate!

Today's Cornish holiday home is something exceptionally special and was clearly built by a ridiculously talented home building team, in conjunction with visionary owners and architects. The fit and finish is exceptional but the interior design scheme is simply mind-blowing!

If you're ready to feel relaxed, energised and inspired all at the same time, let's dive in and take a look at this incredible coastal property…