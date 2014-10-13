Exterior metal cladding

Cladding is the application of one material over another to help control the infiltration of weather elements or for aesthetic purposes. Many different building materials can be used for cladding, and metal cladding for the exterior of any building, in particular for the home, has many great benefits. Industrial-themed homes are on trend at present, and for good reason. Put simply, an industrial style home looks great. The functional benefits of using industrial materials such as concrete, brick and, of course, metal are perfectly balanced with the pleasing aesthetics of such materials. Home owners are forever seeking out ways for their homes to stand out from the rest, and the use of metal cladding can do this to great effect.
Metal cladding can be installed over almost any surface, including brick, blocks, stucco or even existing metalwork. It is also a wise choice of cladding material for the hip pocket. Investing in metal as your choice of cladding material will save you money as the insulation properties of metal are high.
These benefits are a few of the main reasons why we at homify think metal is a great cladding choice, and today we would like to show you some great examples, and explain some more why we think metal is an optimal choice for cladding the exterior of your home.
Metal is simply a beautiful material. It can easily be transformed to create different shapes and forms to great visual effect. Here we see flat metal cladding, used in conjunction with lots of concrete, enhancing the industrial style design of this beautiful home. The modern look of this home created by the metal cladding exterior will ensure it is the talking point of the neighbourhood.
Metal cladding is a sure fire way to save money in the long run, as it is a great way to help cool your home in the warmer months and to keep heat inside once winter sets in. The insulation properties ensure electricity bills will be kept to a minimum. The initial price of cladding the home in metal will pay off long term, as the durability of metal means that if properly maintained, the metal will last a lifetime.
Aside from the aesthetic value and cost effectiveness of exterior metal cladding, the minimal cost to the environment is another big drawcard. In a society always looking to minimise its environmental footprint, one could say this is arguably metal cladding's biggest advantage. Metal is recyclable, meaning the metal in the cladding you purchase may have once been used for a different purpose, and should it be taken down in the future, it can again be melted down to be reused again. The insulation elements will not only save you money, but will save the environment by the way of using less energy to heat or cool your home.
Metal can easily be shaped into any form, making the options of exterior metal cladding almost endless. Metal can also easily be painted, ensuring the individuality of the home owner does not need to take a back seat but can shine through with the choice of colour.
When properly maintained, exterior metal cladding can last a lifetime. Ensure the facades are inspected regularly for corrosion or other signs of wear to ensure any problems are found early, before they become a big issue. The regular maintenance will ensure you won't be hit with large repair bills in the future. Also, be sure to have it installed by a professional, to guarantee the metal cladding will last you many years to come.