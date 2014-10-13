Exterior metal cladding

Cladding is the application of one material over another to help control the infiltration of weather elements or for aesthetic purposes. Many different building materials can be used for cladding, and metal cladding for the exterior of any building, in particular for the home, has many great benefits. Industrial-themed homes are on trend at present, and for good reason. Put simply, an industrial style home looks great. The functional benefits of using industrial materials such as concrete, brick and, of course, metal are perfectly balanced with the pleasing aesthetics of such materials. Home owners are forever seeking out ways for their homes to stand out from the rest, and the use of metal cladding can do this to great effect.

Metal cladding can be installed over almost any surface, including brick, blocks, stucco or even existing metalwork. It is also a wise choice of cladding material for the hip pocket. Investing in metal as your choice of cladding material will save you money as the insulation properties of metal are high.

These benefits are a few of the main reasons why we at homify think metal is a great cladding choice, and today we would like to show you some great examples, and explain some more why we think metal is an optimal choice for cladding the exterior of your home.