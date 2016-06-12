11 ravishing black and white kitchens full of bright ideas

If you think black and white interior design schemes are too serious, boring or even a little sterile, prepare to have those opinions changed. Far from being too stark, black and white is a classic partnership for a reason and we think it works amazingly well in your kitchen.

We know you might need a little more convincing so we've found some stunning, different and classic kitchens that favour a monochrome flavour and have brought them all together for you. We really think you'll love them so let's take a look!