11 ravishing black and white kitchens full of bright ideas

If you think black and white interior design schemes are too serious, boring or even a little sterile, prepare to have those opinions changed. Far from being too stark, black and white is a classic partnership for a reason and we think it works amazingly well in your kitchen.
We know you might need a little more convincing so we've found some stunning, different and classic kitchens that favour a monochrome flavour and have brought them all together for you. We really think you'll love them so let's take a look!
If you won't bend on having a white kitchen, how about adding black accessories, window frames or even injecting some dark styling into an adjoining dining room? You can have all the stylishness of a stark scheme with none of the commitment of buying expensive worktops or cabinets!
You see? There's nothing boring about this kitchen and we bet the kitchen planners in charge of this design had an absolute field day. By keeping black purely for accents it makes a real statement and is so unique. Modern art, essentially.
If you thought monochrome was a bit basic for your home, we think this will change your mind. The all black cabinets add just a pop of colour in a predominantly white, open plan space, giving a sense of purpose. A vibrant rug would be a great addition to perk up the room.
Black and white work wonderfully together but so do different textures. So, this fabulous kitchen with gloss white and matt black cabinets is a treat. We think it's a great way to segregate appliances from the rest of the room.
Think you need a contemporary home to make a black and white kitchen work? Think again! This classic Shaker style room has willingly accepted a black worktop and splashback and we think it looks perfectly traditional.
Having said that monochrome styling works well in a traditional home, we should point out that an ultra contemporary property will also make light work of accepting a dark and brooding kitchen. We think this one looks almost space age cool and just look how well polished chrome accessories work!
If you're on board with the idea of white in your kitchen but are scared by the thought of black elements, know that a little really does go a long way. Black appliances and bar stools are more than enough to add some contrast and we think it looks wonderfully soft and graceful here.
If you love the vibe that industrial interior design creates, you should roll it out into your kitchen, using it as an excuse to get dark and mysterious with your colour scheme! Black cabinets with a white worktop is the reverse of most monochrome installations but you have to admit it looks cool!
If you prefer the idea of an all white kitchen but like expressing yourself through your interior design choices, you can still get on board with the black and white theme. We think a blackboard wall is a great way to combine the two colours without committing to monochrome cabinets.
If you're lucky enough to have a huge light source that pours into your kitchen, you can definitely take the opportunity to decorate with some sexy black. We like the idea of a predominantly black kitchen, like this one, breaking up the vastness with white-backed artwork. Both daring and chic!
If you can't quite appreciate white and black in your kitchen because it feels too stark, why not ease in a little more slowly by having a third colour or material in there as well? We think this warm wood perfectly offsets the harshness of the black walls whilst also gently encouraging white accessories.
For more monochrome styling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Black And White Advice For Monochrome Styling.