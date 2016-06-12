Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ravishing black and white kitchens full of bright ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Pelleport, Agence Glenn Medioni Agence Glenn Medioni Kitchen
If you think black and white interior design schemes are too serious, boring or even a little sterile, prepare to have those opinions changed. Far from being too stark, black and white is a classic partnership for a reason and we think it works amazingly well in your kitchen.

We know you might need a little more convincing so we've found some stunning, different and classic kitchens that favour a monochrome flavour and have brought them all together for you. We really think you'll love them so let's take a look!

1. Monochrome goes minimal

If you won't bend on having a white kitchen, how about adding black accessories, window frames or even injecting some dark styling into an adjoining dining room? You can have all the stylishness of a stark scheme with none of the commitment of buying expensive worktops or cabinets!

2. Express yourself

Pelleport, Agence Glenn Medioni Agence Glenn Medioni Kitchen
You see? There's nothing boring about this kitchen and we bet the kitchen planners in charge of this design had an absolute field day. By keeping black purely for accents it makes a real statement and is so unique. Modern art, essentially.

3. Nothing basic about black and white

Casa LM, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
If you thought monochrome was a bit basic for your home, we think this will change your mind. The all black cabinets add just a pop of colour in a predominantly white, open plan space, giving a sense of purpose. A vibrant rug would be a great addition to perk up the room.

4. Would you like some texture with that?

Urban Style Kitchen - White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Black and white work wonderfully together but so do different textures. So, this fabulous kitchen with gloss white and matt black cabinets is a treat. We think it's a great way to segregate appliances from the rest of the room.

5. You don't have to be thoroughly modern

Daval Painted Kitchen - Kitchen Design Surrey Raycross Interiors Classic style kitchen
Think you need a contemporary home to make a black and white kitchen work? Think again! This classic Shaker style room has willingly accepted a black worktop and splashback and we think it looks perfectly traditional.

6. Ready for take-off

Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern kitchen
Having said that monochrome styling works well in a traditional home, we should point out that an ultra contemporary property will also make light work of accepting a dark and brooding kitchen. We think this one looks almost space age cool and just look how well polished chrome accessories work!

7. A little goes a long way

homify Modern kitchen
If you're on board with the idea of white in your kitchen but are scared by the thought of black elements, know that a little really does go a long way. Black appliances and bar stools are more than enough to add some contrast and we think it looks wonderfully soft and graceful here.

8. Dig on that industrial feel

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style kitchen
If you love the vibe that industrial interior design creates, you should roll it out into your kitchen, using it as an excuse to get dark and mysterious with your colour scheme! Black cabinets with a white worktop is the reverse of most monochrome installations but you have to admit it looks cool!

9. It's art

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
If you prefer the idea of an all white kitchen but like expressing yourself through your interior design choices, you can still get on board with the black and white theme. We think a blackboard wall is a great way to combine the two colours without committing to monochrome cabinets.

10. Handle the heat and get into the kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
If you're lucky enough to have a huge light source that pours into your kitchen, you can definitely take the opportunity to decorate with some sexy black. We like the idea of a predominantly black kitchen, like this one, breaking up the vastness with white-backed artwork. Both daring and chic!

11. Ease yourself into black gently

Timeless beauty, FABRI FABRI Eclectic style kitchen Wood effect
If you can't quite appreciate white and black in your kitchen because it feels too stark, why not ease in a little more slowly by having a third colour or material in there as well? We think this warm wood perfectly offsets the harshness of the black walls whilst also gently encouraging white accessories.

For more monochrome styling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Black And White Advice For Monochrome Styling.

The Cornish Home with Million Pound Views
Are brave enough for a monochrome kitchen? If not, what are your main reservations? Join the conversation by commenting...

