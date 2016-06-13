The House Extension of Dark and Light

More often than not we see 'white box' extensions so it's with a great deal of excitement that we show you something a little bit different today. The perfect balance of dark design elements and great swathes of natural light, we think this family home extension hits so many style notes that it's pitch perfect!
The architects really understood the brief to create something engaging and different and the results speak for themselves. Let's take a closer look at this forward thinking, stellar addition.
We really love the audaciousness of the design team and the courage of the property owners, especially considering the gamble paid off to such an extent. There's certainly nothing standard about this rear façade, that's for sure.
The black exterior render works miracles to provide such deep contrast to both the warmth of the interior and the luscious green of the garden. It's made a striking feature of the extension itself rather than trying to camouflage its 'newness'.
While natural wood and white walls are a commonplace combination nowadays, you can't ever grow tired of seeing it because it's such a classic. We love the unusual open plan style, with pillars breaking up the space and the white scheme helping to keep it feeling large and airy.
A natural wood floor and complementary dining set has really made this room come to life and almost brings an element of the garden indoors. What a welcoming spot!
The installation of a floating wall in order to cordon off the kitchen slightly is genius as sometimes truly open plan rooms can look a little too messy or cluttered. It also afforded the opportunity to add in some valuable extra storage, which we all know is worth its weight in gold.
Mirroring the external render, the decision to opt for black cabinets helps to make this an addition that works from the inside out, boasting a natural flow and cohesion that can be hard to force. So modern yet not 'in your face' contemporary, this is a wonderful space.
Clearly this is a family that takes pride in their garden and this extension is a great way to show it off. Offering stunning views out onto the greenery, it feels as though the doors are framing the outlook, feeling like an artistic installation.
By maintaining easy access to the outside, the colours of the garden melt into this space, giving it a warmth and character that you simply can't fake. It's also lovely to see that kitchen accessories have been chosen in natural shades that really complement the eco vibe.
In our minds there is nothing worse than a new extension that is too dark. It simply makes the whole endeavour fall a little flat. Fortunately that's not a concern here as the massive, multiple skylights ensure daylong sunshine pours down into every nook and cranny.
Perfectly accentuating the shapes and precise finish of this extension, the pools of light make for beautiful design features in their own right, whilst also contributing to the success of the build as a whole. The contrasts of dark and light are really something, making for one of the loveliest extensions we have seen.
