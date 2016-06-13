7 hot tips for a cleaner kitchen

Ah, the joys of house cleaning. There’s no getting around the fact that a clean and tidy house will always be the desired option, but there are numerous “shortcut” ways to cut your cleaning time in half (such as 7 quick tips to speed up your house cleaning).
And here are some more tips when it comes to keeping your kitchen shiny and gleaming. These hints are definitely tried-and-tested methods, and they don’t take up hours and hours of time and effort.
So, let’s get right to it!
This could not be easier – and the best part is you can do it while multi-tasking.
Slice one lemon in half and add to a glass bowl that’s filled with half-a-cup of water – make sure to squeeze some lemon juice into the water first. Put this in your microwave on the ‘high’ setting for three minutes, and then leave for five minutes before opening.
Five minutes later, take the bowl out of your fresh-smelling microwave, and easily wipe those stains and smudges clean with a damp cloth.
Pledge cleaner is already on the majority of people’s shopping lists, and from now on you’ll never be without it.
Keep that stainless steel fridge (and oven, and refrigerator, and dishwasher… ) looking shiny as new by spraying a generous amount of Pledge onto it. Allow for a few minutes to soak in. Take a dry cloth and wipe heavily in circles until all the Pledge is removed from your appliance.
This trick can be used on any surface with stainless steel, so go for gold!
Opt for a cling film such as GLAD Press 'n Seal or saran wrap to line your clean refrigerator shelves with. Tiny spills can easily be taken case of with a simple water/vinegar wipe down. But whenever a major spill occurs, simply peel off the wrap, throw out the mess, and replace with a clean one.
homify hint: If that cling film is struggling to stick, wash and dry your fridge shelves first and let them heat up to room temperature.
Yes, you read that correctly. Although you can use a Brillo pad or other scrub brush, an old credit / rewards card gives great results.
The next time you’re faced with a pot or pan that’s covered in burnt-on food, do the following: combine equal parts of cream of tartar and baking soda in the bottom of that pan. Add a drop or two of dish soap, as well as enough hot water to make a runny paste (completely covering the burned areas).
Let it soak for a few minutes, and then scrub off with your card (or brush) of choice!
Whether it’s your refrigerator’s in-door dish, faucets, shower heads, or sink that’s showing some water stains, a bit of white vinegar can go a long way to a clean and shiny surface.
If it’s an area that you can’t take out and soak in some vinegar (like a faucet), soak some paper towels in vinegar and place them on the stains. After about 20 minutes (or an hour, depending on the stains), take the towels off and scrub off the hard water with an old toothbrush.
Seeking some experts for your kitchen and bathroom fittings? homify’s got them…
Just because you rarely see the top of your kitchen cabinets and fridge doesn’t mean they aren’t busy gathering dust and dirt (and as kitchen grease and humidity get added to the mix, it can make for a particularly tough spot to clean).
Enter wax paper. Simply tear a sheet the same depth as the surface you’re protecting, and place it on your kitchen cabinet (and tall armoire, bookcase, storage unit, etc.). Simply change the sheet every few months once it’s collected enough dust and grease.
You will need the following: a large lemon, a handful of coarse grain salt, water, and some paper towels.
Cut the lemon in half and use one half to squeeze and spread the juice all around your cutting board. Sprinkle the salt over the board, squeeze the second lemon half over it, and repeat the process of spreading the juice across the board.
Using paper towels, wipe off the lemon and salt (you may want to dampen them slightly to get rid of all the salt). Stand the board upright and let it dry completely.