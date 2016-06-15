7 painless steps to a much cleaner bedroom

Whether it comes to spring cleaning or your weekly ritual, a clean bedroom is a non-negotiable feature of any home. Even though it’s a private and personal space, and your friends and guests may not see it that often, it still deserves your attention and TLC – after all, it’s where you retreat to engage in sweet dreams and sweet special time with your loved one.
So, to aid in your sparkling clean house, see herewith 7 clever tips for a much better looking bedroom.
A sticky lint roller can become your new best friend to remove pet hairs, crumbs and dust off your fabrics. Whether it’s a lamp shade, a scatter cushion, your sofa, or your sweater, all it takes is a few swipes to eliminate those unwanted debris!
Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. So, to get rid of that dust on your ceiling fan’s blades, simply step onto a stool and slide an old pillowcase over a blade. Pressing both hands against the blade, slowly slide the pillowcase off, effectively removing that blanket of dust.
Then simply toss the case into the laundry with the rest of the dirty stuff.
We advise that you do this once a week, and before you start on your bedroom floor vacuuming.
You will need the following for a clean carpet: one part vinegar, two parts water, a damp cloth, and your trusty iron.
Mix the water and vinegar and pour into a spray bottle. Spray onto the carpet stains you need removing. Place a damp cloth over the spot, switch your iron onto the ‘steam’ setting and place over the cloth. Let it sit for about 30 seconds – and you’re done.
The more stubborn stains might require multiple spraying and ironing, but you can be sure that this is one of the quicker and easier ways to tackle a harsh spot.
Allow your home to flaunt some pillows and cushions that will make any interior decorator most proud. This tip can work for both your sleeping pillows and scatter cushions (at least the ones that don’t have a lot of sewn-on patterns).
Place your pillows in the dryer, and add a few tennis balls covered in clean socks to help plump up the pillows while they tumble dry.
homify hint: For down- and feather pillows, use the air cycle on your dryer. For synthetics, it’s best to go with the low-heat setting.
Sounds simple enough, and yet a lot of people still only treat their wooden furniture to an occasional dusting. Dusting spray, like Pledge, not only keeps dust from gathering on your furniture, it also treats your room to a fresh scent.
Here’s how to mix up your own batch: combine one cup of water, two teaspoons of liquid castile soap, one tablespoon of olive oil, and three drops of lemon essential oil in a spray bottle. Gently shake the bottle before use to make the oil set properly.
Store your dusting spray for up to two months at room temperature.
Washing those walls is a necessity, and a chore that is best completed in late spring, early autumn when you can open some windows to help with the drying process.
Now, when it comes to your walls’ switching plates, remember: safety first! Mixing soap and water in a spraying bottle, spray the cleaning solution directly onto a soft cloth (not the plate).
Wipe the plate to remove any smudgy, sticky fingerprints, and buff to dry. If that switch needs some cleaning, use a cotton-tipped swab instead of a cloth.
We advise that you tackle those sheets at least once a week.
Use warm water, as cold water can shrink fibres. And when it comes to washing printed and coloured pillowcases, turn them inside out to protect the colours. If your sheets feature delicate trim, check the label and wash/tumble-dry accordingly.
Be sure to remove them from the dryer before they’re fully dry to help minimise wrinkles.
homify hint: Make your bed every day – this will keep your bedding (and your mood) in overall good shape.