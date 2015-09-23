The Chocolate Caramel House

Reputable architecture firm Andreas Edye Architekten have completed their newest residential project: a beautiful two storey home inspired by the Californian bungalow style of architecture. Born out of respect and admiration for the ideals behind the Californian bungalow—a style of architecture which epitomises smart home design—this is a true gem filled with nostalgia and innovation. Much like a traditional bungalow, this home features many of the same characteristics of a bungalow home such as the prominence of natural materials, a sympathetic relationship to the site, and the pronouncement of quality outdoor spaces. However Andreas Edye made sure to include all of today's most innovative design and building techniques to ensure that the home would have a modern appeal. The end result is a home that is of high sustainability and of eye-catching beauty.
Long before the design of the home had been drawn up, it had been decided that the home would be clad in cedar timber. It's a beautiful material that is becoming increasingly popular in modern home design due to its diversity of uses and unmistakable look. The beauty of cedar timber is that it can be left unstained and over time the appearance of the grains will change to be silver infused.
Bungalow homes are well known for their quality outdoor settings—the same applies here. Drawing people outside is an expansive decking area that hosts places to sit and relax. Above, there is a verandah which extends across much of the first floor and is accessible via sliding glass doors.
A core value of the bungalow style house is the idea that a home should be reduced to its simplest form. This allows those inside the opportunity to carry out their lives with the greatest amount of freedom. Here, the living room epitomises this idea with the space being large in size and completely uninterrupted. There's an overarching sense of warmth to the space thanks to the choice of comfy furnishings and playful accessories.
We are immediately drawn to the fireplace at the rear of the room. It's similar to the irresistible attraction of a camp fire where everyone joins together to sit around and socialise.
The home was designed to maximize air flow and be able to cool naturally. Smart placement of voids, double height ceilings and fully retractable doors all contribute to the smart design of the internal environment.
Elegant and dreamy, the space embodies all the best features that make a bedroom cosy and inviting. The key here was to keep the colour palette neutral and subdued, with splashes of colour from particular outlets and locations. Bed linen is such an important, and often forgotten decorative element, however, you can tell that the choices made here have been well considered and thought out.
The wooden retractable chair on the balcony further adds to the appeal of the space, making a wonderful setting to relax with a good book.
The design of the home is enhanced by large expanses of glass which keep the home lit with natural light all day long. At night the shadows from the trees creep in through the glass to create an intimate relationship between the exterior and the interior.
In the evening, the home is lit up for all to admire thanks to the transparent glazing. We are left enthralled by the glowing outline of the home against the night sky. Overall, it's a home where the daily routine is left behind, and the owners can take their time to relax with the freedom to spend their time how they wish.
