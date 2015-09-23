The Chocolate Caramel House

A core value of the bungalow style house is the idea that a home should be reduced to its simplest form. This allows those inside the opportunity to carry out their lives with the greatest amount of freedom. Here, the living room epitomises this idea with the space being large in size and completely uninterrupted. There's an overarching sense of warmth to the space thanks to the choice of comfy furnishings and playful accessories.

We are immediately drawn to the fireplace at the rear of the room. It's similar to the irresistible attraction of a camp fire where everyone joins together to sit around and socialise.