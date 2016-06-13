8 divine stone walls that'll have you reaching for the mortar

If you think statement stone walls are reserved for the exterior of your home, think again. It's becoming a huge trend to install amazing feature walls with a craftsman twist inside your house as well! Not only can you add a fascinating addition, the textural variance in your home will be incredible and become a real talking point.

Don't panic if you're unsure how a stone wall could transform your home as we've found some of the most fabulous examples out there. From jagged, rustic living room vibes through to super smooth, sleek bathroom walls, we have something for everyone.

Take a look and grab your trowel!