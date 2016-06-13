8 divine stone walls that'll have you reaching for the mortar

If you think statement stone walls are reserved for the exterior of your home, think again. It's becoming a huge trend to install amazing feature walls with a craftsman twist inside your house as well! Not only can you add a fascinating addition, the textural variance in your home will be incredible and become a real talking point.
Don't panic if you're unsure how a stone wall could transform your home as we've found some of the most fabulous examples out there. From jagged, rustic living room vibes through to super smooth, sleek bathroom walls, we have something for everyone.
Take a look and grab your trowel!
Isn't this wall absolutely amazing? So rugged, hardy and gruff, it really adds a certain texture to this otherwise sleek and contemporary dining room. We wouldn't be able to resist running our hands over it as we walked past!
The interior architects that dreamt up this room were really on their game. As multimedia rooms go we think this one is super elegant and almost masculine. The wall is the perfect addition to a space with so many other natural materials on show.
We are just about going to accept this as a semi-interior stone wall as we couldn't just ignore it! This tiny garden has been given a huge dose of added style in the form of that beautiful, jagged wall that almost screams at us to climb it. So much more interesting than wooden fencing!
This is what dreams are made of! The ideal way to not only surround but also show off a really contemporary fireplace, we think this granite wall is utterly divine. That colour is so rich and makes a huge style impact on the rest of the space.
We thought that last picture was amazing then we came across this one! What a bedroom feature this is. The smooth pebbles look incredible, are super tactile and the way the bedside light dances on them to create spectacular patterns is nothing short of incredible.
Well, if this is what ski chalet chic looks like, sign us up right now! We don't need the mountains or snow to see that this stone wall effect is utterly divine and think it would look incredible in any country home. You might not be able to hang many pictures but frankly, who cares,when that sandy colour and rough texture are all the art you need?
Not enjoying all the rough and rugged stone walls that we've shown you so far? Take it down a notch with some super smooth and polished stone tiles then. Perfect for bathrooms, they add a real sense of luxury and act as a perfect sink splashback.
The ultimate in luxury stoneware, marble makes a really special wall installment and we don't think it can look better anywhere other than your kitchen. You could even go all out and install a matching worktop if you're feeling flush!
