8 divine stone walls that'll have you reaching for the mortar

Stilvolle Wohnküche aus Naturstein und Holz, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Industrial style kitchen
If you think statement stone walls are reserved for the exterior of your home, think again. It's becoming a huge trend to install amazing feature walls with a craftsman twist inside your house as well! Not only can you add a fascinating addition, the textural variance in your home will be incredible and become a real talking point.

Don't panic if you're unsure how a stone wall could transform your home as we've found some of the most fabulous examples out there. From jagged, rustic living room vibes through to super smooth, sleek bathroom walls, we have something for everyone.

Take a look and grab your trowel!

1. Live with a rugged rockstar

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

Isn't this wall absolutely amazing? So rugged, hardy and gruff, it really adds a certain texture to this otherwise sleek and contemporary dining room. We wouldn't be able to resist running our hands over it as we walked past!

2. Let some stones steal the show

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Eclectic style living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

The interior architects that dreamt up this room were really on their game. As multimedia rooms go we think this one is super elegant and almost masculine. The wall is the perfect addition to a space with so many other natural materials on show.

3. Let's go outside

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist conservatory
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

We are just about going to accept this as a semi-interior stone wall as we couldn't just ignore it! This tiny garden has been given a huge dose of added style in the form of that beautiful, jagged wall that almost screams at us to climb it. So much more interesting than wooden fencing!

4. Too hot to handle

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern dressing room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

This is what dreams are made of! The ideal way to not only surround but also show off a really contemporary fireplace, we think this granite wall is utterly divine. That colour is so rich and makes a huge style impact on the rest of the space.

5. Run with the river

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

We thought that last picture was amazing then we came across this one! What a bedroom feature this is. The smooth pebbles look incredible, are super tactile and the way the bedside light dances on them to create spectacular patterns is nothing short of incredible.

6. Turn your back on modernity with rustic flavours

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

Well, if this is what ski chalet chic looks like, sign us up right now! We don't need the mountains or snow to see that this stone wall effect is utterly divine and think it would look incredible in any country home. You might not be able to hang many pictures but frankly, who cares,when that sandy colour and rough texture are all the art you need?

7. You smooth operator

Badezimmer aus Naturstein, natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur Scandinavian style bathroom
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur

natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur

Not enjoying all the rough and rugged stone walls that we've shown you so far? Take it down a notch with some super smooth and polished stone tiles then. Perfect for bathrooms, they add a real sense of luxury and act as a perfect sink splashback.

8. Give your kitchen a little something extra

Stilvolle Wohnküche aus Naturstein und Holz, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Industrial style kitchen
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

The ultimate in luxury stoneware, marble makes a really special wall installment and we don't think it can look better anywhere other than your kitchen. You could even go all out and install a matching worktop  if you're feeling flush!

For more feature wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Great Feature Wall Ideas.

The House Extension of Dark and Light
Do you fancy some stonework in your home? Leave a comment and let us know which design style you liked most!

