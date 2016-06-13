Before and After: Awful Home Gets a Second Chance

Have you ever walked into a property and thought what a huge difference some colour and well placed accessories could make? Well, that's clearly what the owners and design team did here and they have made it look staggeringly easy to upgrade a tired, boring and neglected home.
The use of vibrant hues and fun materials has totally transformed this flat, turning it into a poster child for eclectic modern living. But don't take our word for it, come take a look yourself!
PS) We hope that you like AstroTurf…
What a drab scene to walk into.
Just imagine the horror of trying to enjoy a meal at that table. Under-furnished, drab and totally uninspired, this is a flat that is in dire need of a personality injection, stat! If the owners could remove the wall-mounted wiring, that would be great as well.
Call in the interior designers!
That's much more like it. This is now a space that we'd happily eat, relax and live in and we are loving all the colourful, funky touches.
A far cry from what was here before, this vibrant overhaul is only the beginning and you'll soon see that the gorgeous textiles and retro furniture is a staple. Just look at that ceiling… what a feature!
It's all well and good having a private terrace but when it looks dire and unloved, what's the point? We'd be tempted to simply close the doors and forget that this was out here as it's such a waste and merely something else to try and keep tidy. A stylish terrace would be lovely though…
We can't get over how fun this terrace is now! The design team has gone all out to create a truly unique space that has a sense of wonderland about it, thanks to bright colours and the use of AstroTurf as the floor covering. Why not? It's hard-wearing, looks good and really works with the turquoise door and bright wall-mounted blooms.
We wonder how long it would take to run out of excuses for avoiding this horrible bathroom?
Nothing in here has any merit at all; from the old fashioned sink and toilet to the cramped conditions and oddly contrasting feeling of sterility and a lack of hygiene. Get us out of here!
You don't need a huge space to be able to embrace some heavy patterns as this now charming bathroom effectively demonstrates.
Modern suite items help to keep the space feeling contemporary whilst those patterned ceramics really open up a world of heritage and Mediterranean vibes. Never mind trying to avoid this room, you'd struggle to get us out now!
This room feels a little bit cramped but other than that, it's not the worst before picture we've ever seen. Sure, it doesn't look cosy, welcoming or somewhere we'd want to snuggle down but it does have some potential to look lovely. At least it's big enough for a double bed!
Ok… now we've seen this picture, the former style of the room was dastardly! Painted shutters look amazing and really dictate the rest of the accessories in here, including those terrific copper plated bedside lamps. What a huge difference a little bit of colour has made.
This flat has been totally transformed through the application of funky patterns, bright colours and gorgeous accessories. We wish we could make it look so easy!
For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Wonderful Flat Transformation.