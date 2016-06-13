Before and After: Awful Home Gets a Second Chance

Have you ever walked into a property and thought what a huge difference some colour and well placed accessories could make? Well, that's clearly what the owners and design team did here and they have made it look staggeringly easy to upgrade a tired, boring and neglected home.

The use of vibrant hues and fun materials has totally transformed this flat, turning it into a poster child for eclectic modern living. But don't take our word for it, come take a look yourself!

PS) We hope that you like AstroTurf…