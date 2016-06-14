6 mistakes you’ve always made in the kitchen

Nobody wants to be told that they are doing things wrong. However, if knowing your shortcomings can mean that your belongings enjoy a longer life, isn't it worth swallowing a little bit of that pride and changing your habits? We think so and have taken a look at some of the most commonly misunderstood techniques for keeping your kitchen spick and span.
You might be doing all of these things correctly already. If so, you are a step ahead of us but if not, these tips will ensure you don't have to throw out utensils and accessories before you need to. Let's get educated!
Cutting board cleaning might not be a hugely exciting task but it is vital. You will already know that you need separate surfaces for meat and vegetables but don't forget to clean them with different cloths as well. Also, if you have a wooden chopping board you'll need to disinfect it regularly.
Washing cast iron with dish soap is a big no no as it can be too abrasive, leaves residue and shortens the lifespan of your cookware. The best way to keep it clean and hygienic is to heat it to a high heat and then scrub with water in the sink as the heat actually kills any bacteria on its own. Be sure to dry the pots afterwards as water will cause corrosion over time.
Streaky stainless steel is a tell tale sign that you aren't cleaning your appliances with the right products and while they might be a little more pricey, specific steel cleaning creams will keep your fridge and other appliances looking brand new and with minimal effort.
Putting your fancy glasses in the dishwasher is a huge mistake. It might seem like the most time efficient way to get them clean but if you want them to stay in tact just set aside some time to spend at the sink. Warm, not hot, soapy water and a gentle cloth should be used. Avoid using a dishwasher tablet as all that salt will dull your sparkle!
Turn a few of your spoons upside down in the dishwasher to make sure that every surface gets a good, even clean. This might sound mad but the different angles of access will make sure that no pesky shredded wheat gets baked on when it should be rinsed off.
A gentle approach is key when it comes to taking care of your knives. You want to ensure they're perfectly clean and dry but that they're also being kept sharp as there's nothing worse than a blunt knife! Once a month set aside some time to give them a quick sharpen and store them away from your regular cutlery to get the best from them.
How many of these tips did you already know?