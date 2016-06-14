Before and After: Kitchen From Hell Became a Chef's Paradise

To say that the kitchen planners hired to transform this space had their work cut out for them would be a grave understatement as they were essentially presented with a rotten shell of a room to work with In all honestly, this might be the first time that we think the fully gutted picture looks better than the snap of what was in situ before the refit.
Small, awkwardly shaped and totally undervalued, the way this kitchen used to look was nothing short of a shame. Fortunately, when you see how it was turned on its head and given a vital style injection, we know you'll be staggered, inspired and in awe!
We are showing you this progress shot to give you a little perspective as the next picture will be what the kitchen looked like before all the outdated cabinets were ripped out. Sometimes we just like to keep you waiting for the big reveal but bear with us, it'll be worth it!
From here you can see just how strange the shape of the room is and what a nightmare it must have been to try and design a layout that would work.
Seriously, who thought up this colour scheme and decided that it would work? Were they blind? We wish we were right now so we didn't have to see this horrid combination of colours. Plus, what a great way to shrink an already very small space.
Dirty walls, terrible patterns and barely any usable room all combined to make this a real horror show of a kitchen. Don't worry though, it became utterly beautiful…
Are our eyes playing tricks on us? How else can you explain what we're seeing now? A stunning landscape of blue and white, this kitchen is now an absolute dream and appears to have grown exponentially.
The pale blue works so well here and with gloss cabinets the light simply reflects off every surface, giving a feeling of space and calm. We are seriously in love with this space now and those floor tiles… wow! What a great way to add some flair and style without shrinking the room again.
We feel confident in assuming that nobody would have wanted to eat in the kitchen the way it used. How things have changed! The floor tiles add a real Mediterranean vibe, which naturally encourages kitchen eating and interaction, also further helped by this mini island/dining table that makes socialising a breeze.
Adding not only dining potential but also valuable storage, the simple and chic design of this wall addition keeps it subtle and avoids consuming space. The rich wooden benchtop also adds some real design legitimacy.
The shape of this room could not be changed, which dictated the layout for the cabinets. Despite that small hindrance, we think the space has been used wonderfully well. There is literally nothing missing from this pretty room, including modern appliances, worktop space and plenty of storage. This design team really knew their stuff!
A few colour coordinated accessories help to make the room feel less sparse and overall, we think this is a charming, functional and eminently stylish home upgrade.
