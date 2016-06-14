Before and After: Kitchen From Hell Became a Chef's Paradise

To say that the kitchen planners hired to transform this space had their work cut out for them would be a grave understatement as they were essentially presented with a rotten shell of a room to work with In all honestly, this might be the first time that we think the fully gutted picture looks better than the snap of what was in situ before the refit.

Small, awkwardly shaped and totally undervalued, the way this kitchen used to look was nothing short of a shame. Fortunately, when you see how it was turned on its head and given a vital style injection, we know you'll be staggered, inspired and in awe!